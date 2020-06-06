https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/728208/one-plus-concept-one.jpg IBTimes IN

OnePlus 8 Pro was launched with some interesting upgrades, but one feature that caught everyone's attention for both good and bad reasons was a special camera mode, which would allow its users to see through opaque objects. Isn't that wonderful? Not so much when some early reviewers found that the x-ray vision could see through clothing as well. In view of this, OnePlus decided to disable the colour filter in India and all the buyers will get the phone without the unique (and a little creepy) feature when OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale.

OnePlus 8 Pro's colour filter is a neat party trick for as long as one uses it with responsibility. Using it to scan through clothes is just creepy. To avoid ending up in the centre of controversy, OnePlus did the right thing to disable it, but some fans who truly wanted to test the feature to see what's inside their TV remote or their Apple TV box might be disappointed. Well, not for long.

OnePlus will enable the feature soon

OnePlus is working out a way to address the privacy issue before enabling the x-ray camera feature in the OnePlus 8 Pro in its Indian units. Android Central reported that OnePlus will enable the feature via an OTA update that will be rolled out by the end of this month.

As to address the privacy factor, OnePlus could increase the distance required for the 5MP camera module to work in x-ray camera filter, which works only in close proximity to an object.

It looks like by the time OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale and buyers get their hands on the phone, the fix for the camera feature will be ready. If not, there won't be a long wait in any case.