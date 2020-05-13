OnePlus 8 Pro's camera is touted to be a game-changer as the company has worked extremely hard to woo consumers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's hard for brands to bank on sales to pick up instantly, but offering irresistible features could tempt potential buyers to make the purchase. With that, OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a colour filter camera that has some neat party tricks to woo consumers. It may not influence a non-buyer, but it would surely give a reason for potential buyers to go ahead with the purchase.

As early reviews of OnePlus 8 Pro are going live, a cool camera trick has amazed everyone. The X-ray vision integrated into the OnePlus 8 Pro camera has attracted a lot of interest in the phone. It's not a gimmick, but an actual capability of the OnePlus 8 Pro's camera to see through opaque objects.

OnePlus 8 Pro's X-ray vision

Based on a lot of videos and reviews, OnePlus 8 Pro's Photochrom filter can see through certain opaque items. From what we've gathered, it works best on thin layers of plastic on items such as TV remotes, set-top-boxes, video game controllers, among others. Some users also pointed out that it's possible to see through some fluids like red wine and coke. Users can also see infrared LEDs that one cannot see with their naked eyes. If anything, it is a cool party trick.

How it works?

it is the OnePlus 8 Pro's camera capability to capture infrared light. Users can simply point the phone's camera to any object with the Photocrom filter on. This will reveal the hidden electronics underneath.

The use case of this feature isn't really known, but it sure can be a conversation starter, especially when you are running out of topics being under lockdown for over two months.

See how it works: