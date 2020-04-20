OnePlus might have created some suspense for its fans in India by choosing to reveal the pricing of its OnePlus 8 separately from the global launch. But that break might have worked in the favour of OnePlus as many thought the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro's price will be somewhere on the lines of US pricing. Even though the company assured its fans in India that it won't be the case, the pricing has officially been revealed to calm the storm.

OnePlus 8 series pricing in India

OnePlus 8 6GB+128GB Rs 41,999 OnePlus 8 8GB+128GB Rs 44,999 OnePlus 8 12GB+256GB Rs 49,999

OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB+128GB Rs 54,999 OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB+256GB Rs 59,999

OnePlus 8's base model comes in Glacial Green shade, the next model comes in the new green and Onyx Black colour and the high-end variant gets an additional Interstellar Glow variant. As for OnePlus 8 Pro, Onyx Black and Glacial Green is available for both models, but only the high-end variant Ultramarine Blue.

OnePlus 8 Series: Availability

The fact that OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series during the coronavirus crisis came as a surprise to many, but it did it anyway. As for the availability of the new phones, the nationwide lockdown in India won't allow the company to commence the sales right away. For now, the company says the sales of the new phones will begin in May 2020, but the exact date hasn't been revealed. We are guessing it will be post May 3, when the extended lockdown is expected to end in India.

If you're interested in buying the new phones, the OnePlus 8 series will be available on Amazon India and its official online store as well as select offline stores.

OnePlus Bullet Z: Price and availability

OnePlus, alongside the new flagships, launched its all-new Bullet Z wireless earphones. Continuing the collar band design, OnePlus Bullet Z is priced at Rs 1,999, which is quite competitive compared to the previous-generation models. The earphones will be available online via Amazon India in May 2020.