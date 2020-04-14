OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were officially launched today in an online-only event. Both flagships have now been revealed, putting all the rumors and speculations about their features and price to rest. If you missed our live blog, here's a quick summary of everything you need to know about OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro features the company's signature "Burdenless Design" identical to the previous phones with necessary tweaks that are made to give an exclusive upgrade. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a curved glass back with matte-frosted haze, which is promised to be better than before.

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour panel, HDR10+ rating and an A+ rating by DisplayMate.

Moving on, OnePlus 8 Pro packs a quad camera setup, complete with a 48MP primary Sony IMX689 sensor, which has f/1.7 aperture, OIS and EIS support. There's an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS support and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with night mode support for shooting nightscapes like never before. Finally, there's a 5MP colour filter sensor to add artistic effects. On the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Under the hood, OnePlus 8 Pro packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage, with support for 5G, WiFi 6, NFC, Type C port and other sensors. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510mAh battery, which is supported by 30W fast wired and wireless charging, which is the first for a OnePlus phone. For those concerned about the weight, the 8 Pro weighs 199 grams.

OnePlus 8

Drawing some major inspirations from OnePlus 8 Pro, the handset gets an identical design, but it is catered towards those who want a lighter, compact, and more affordable flagship. The handset features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 3D Gorilla Glass protection. The optics include a 48MP+2MP+16MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 16MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus 8 comes with a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, but the wireless flash charge support is missing in the phone. The rest of the features, everything from Snapdragon 865 to RAM, storage, stereo speakers and in-display fingerprint sensor are the same as OnePlus 8 Pro. Both phones also run Android 10-based OxygenOS.

Pricing and availability in India

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones will be available in India this summer. There's no exact release date, but interested customers can be notified by Amazon India's Notify Me feature. The pricing for the phones in India is also not revealed, but here's how the phones are priced internationally to give you a fair guess.

OnePlus 8

8GB+128GB: $699 (roughly Rs. 53,200)

12GB+256GB: $799 (roughly Rs. 60,800)

OnePlus 8 Pro

8GB+128GB: $899 (roughly Rs. 68,400)

12GB+256GB: $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000)