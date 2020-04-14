OnePlus is all set to launch the next flagship series, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, at an online-only event. The event will finally set the record straight on various rumours that have been making the rounds on the internet for several months now. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have clearly been one of the most anticipated phones of 2020 and it's time we see what the real deal is.
OnePlus is live-streaming the entire event online from its official website as well as its YouTube channel. For any reason, if you're unable to tune in to the launch event live, fret not. We are bringing you live updates from the event as it happens to keep you updated with all the important stuff that's going to be announced at the event.
OnePlus 8 | Performance & 5G
OnePlus 8 is powered by a SD865 chipset, Wi-Fi 6, 4,300mAh with Warp Charge 30T. There's no wireless fast charging support. In fact there's no clarity if there's wireless charging support at all. The phone gets dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Haptic Vibration 2.0.
Finally, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro support 5G.
OnePlus is coming to Verizon in the US, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said. The 5G-supported OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro gives customers a new choice in the competitive, carrier-led market.
OnePlus 8 Camera
OnePlus 8 gets a triple camera setup, combining 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra wide-angle lens and a Macro sensor for those close-up shots. It records 4K videos,
OnePlus 8 Display
OnePlus 8 gets a 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 1100 Nits brightness. OnePlus Smooth Chain system adds that extra buttery feel to the user experience, so it's not all about the screen's refresh rate.
Meet OnePlus 8 | The vanilla cousin
OnePlus 8 Pro is accompanied by the OnePlus 8, the vanilla variant with a smaller form factor. Addressing the demand of many fans for a compact phone, OnePlus 8 is here.
OnePlus 8 gets a burdenless design. It comes with a 6.55-inch display with 72.9mm width, which adds to the compact-ness. The handset is just 8mm. There are black, green and a new gradient shade. It's the Interstellar Glow.
OnePlus 8 Pro | Performance
OnePlus 8 Pro comes with SD865, up to 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and more. It is claimed to be the best gaming smartphone out there. The handset gets IP68 certification.
OnePlus 8 Pro stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos offers an immersive audio experience, a new Haptic motor 2.0, a 4,510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T along with Warp Charge 30 Wireless.
OxygenOS comes with Live Caption, extra 100GB cloud storage, and Stadia will be available in OnePlus phones.
Here's a summary of the specs OnePlus 8 Pro offers:
OnePlus 8 Pro : Quad Camera setup
OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone to have a quad-camera setup. There's a 48MP ultra-wide IMX689 primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS paired with 48MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX586 f/2.2 aperture, a unique colour sensor and a 3x telephoto f/2.2 OIS sensor
The smartphone has OIS and EIS for stable videos. There are video features like zoom audio, 3-HDR suitable for backlit setting, and more.
OnePlus 8 Pro Display
OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says it's "infinitely smoother" as compared to a 60Hz display. OnePlus 8 Pro has a 240Hz touch sampling rate paired with OnePlus Smooth Chain for absolutely great user experience.
Users can choose to turn off 120Hz refresh rate option in the OnePlus 8 Pro.
OnePlus 8 Series launch event begins
OnePlus is walking down the memory lane, recalling all the great achievements - everything from growing to be one of the biggest premium brands to leading the charge in 5G.
OnePlus 8 Series is shown in full glory. Confirms various rumours we've seen over the past few days. Four new colours, single front camera in the cut-out display and more.
OnePlus 8 Pro has a curved glass back with matte-frosted glass back. As previously mentioned in Pete's blog, the matte-frosted glass back is everything Pete said.