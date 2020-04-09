OnePlus 8 series is going to be launched officially in India and everywhere else on April 14 in an online event. After keeping a tight lid on the details about the upcoming 2020 flagships, OnePlus is building hype for the new phones by teasing some features. In the biggest reveal yet, the company teased OnePlus 8, giving away more details than one expected.

OnePlus 8 series first look

OnePlus phones have always been great-looking devices. The design of the phones has always been a top priority for OnePlus and that hasn't changed in OnePlus 8. In a detailed blog post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau discusses the design of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. After taking a walk down the memory lane, when OnePlus phones came out with sandstone back to metal and then finally moved to glass.

But OnePlus didn't stop at glass. It went further to give matte-frosted glass back, which was incredible to look at. Now, it's time for a change and OnePlus has something in mind with its matte-frosted glass and metal combo.

OnePlus 8 series comes with fifth-generation frosted glass, which has 64 percent to 82 percent haze, for a scooter and finer texture. While retaining the iconic Horizon Line, the center of the 3D curved glass is flattened for an aesthetic look. The new phones are lighter and thinner, thanks to the minor tweaks made to the design.

OnePlus also worked extremely hard to bring the right kind of haze and gradience. "The individual colors radiate through the misty material, giving off a dynamic and spirited appearance. The glass back we're presenting to you this time strikes a perfect balance between fine texture and visual comfort," Lau said.

With that, Lau came up with the all-new shade of green, it calls "Glacial Green". But there will be other colour variants too if that's not your taste. You can watch the video at the end of this article to get a glimpse of the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8 series: Specs & features

After confirming that the OnePlus 8 series will feature 120Hz refresh rate panel, an upgrade from 90Hz panels in OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus confirmed that the wireless charging support is finally ready for the upcoming phones. OnePlus introduced Warp Charge 30 Wireless in OnePlus 8 series, which means the phones can charge at the same speeds with wired or wireless connection.

Additionally, OnePlus 8 series will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 5G support. The cameras are still a mystery, but the recent camera samples shared by Lau on Twitter shows the night mode on wide-angle mode is quite impressive. For more details, stay tuned.