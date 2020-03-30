OnePlus 8 series rumours have kept fans busy despite the coronavirus crisis that has hit the entire world. Even during these trying times, the attempt to keep the show running is seen as a nice refreshment to a lot of people who are in a lockdown. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, OnePlus 8 series was highly anticipated and it's finally time to put all the mysteries to rest.

There have been a lot of rumours, leaks and speculations about OnePlus 8 series, but without an official confirmation, everything is baseless. But that changes now as OnePlus has finally announced the date when it will be launching its much-anticipated flagship series in India.

"With the OnePlus 8 series, we're excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing-fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus' signature powerful performance setup. The OnePlus 8 series will bring a truly 'burdenless' experience to all our users, who have come to expect nothing but the best all-around flagship smartphones from us. No detail is too small for us, as OnePlus always strives to deliver the best user experience possible with our premium flagship devices," Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, founder, said in a statement.

OnePlus 8 series launch: Live streaming details

Like many physical events turned to online-only events, OnePlus will also be hosting the OnePlus 8 series launch exclusively online. The company said the event will be hosted at 8:30 p.m. IST on April 14 in India and fans across the country can watch it from OnePlus official website and YouTube.