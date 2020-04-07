For years, OnePlus has resisted wireless charging integration in its flagship smartphones and the company justified the move by saying the technology was far too inferior to be adopted. In a way, OnePlus was right as the company stood by its "fast and smooth" mantra. OnePlus phones were among the first ones to have fast-charging technology, which worked great. Now is the time for evolution and there's no looking back.

OnePlus has finally agreed to integrate wireless charging into its upcoming OnePlus 8 series - something that gives fans a sense of joy and finally respond to critics' call to step up. "We were on the clock and knew that you, our community, expected us to deliver an exceptional product," Evan from OnePlus Global Product Team said in a blog post.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless

We are no longer unfamiliar with the wireless charging concept. In fact, some companies like Huawei have upped the game to offer fast wireless charging support. Now, OnePlus is going to be a part of that elite club.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless, as the name suggests, delivers a peak output of 30W and allows users to charge the smartphone from 1 percent to 50 percent in only half an hour. The company said that the feat was achieved by combining the industry's first isolated charge pump with Warp wireless direct charging architecture.

The highly effective charge pump ensures a charge efficiency of 97% and minimizes the amount of energy converted into heat. Designed with similar functionalities to that of a kill switch, the isolated charge pump deactivates charging when abnormal currents and voltages are detected. This function helps to maintain a stable charge and keeps your phone safe while powering up," Evan explained.

OnePlus' Warp Charge 30 Wireless utilises a customized chip in the phone to control the charger's current and voltage for high efficiency. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless, as one might easily guess, is Qi-compatible, which means as long as you have a Qi wireless charger at home, your OnePlus 8 phones can be charged wireless. But it will be at a cost of slow 5W charging speed. But if you're Qi wireless charger supports 10W EEP standard, you'll get twice the speed.

But the best part about the wireless charging support in OnePlus 8 series is that, be it wired or wireless, the phones will charge just as fast. This is a good reason to go wireless forever.

OnePlus 8 series: What we know

OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 8 series at an online-only event on April 14, 8:30 p.m. IST. People around the world can watch the event live from the company's official channel or via YouTube.

In terms of what to expect, OnePlus has confirmed the new phones will have a 120Hz refresh rate panel, but it is not clear if both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will get it. We guess the fast wireless charging support might also be reserved for the Pro variant. Other features we can expect is the Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G support, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 10, 4,500mAh battery and improved camera setup. For more details on the phones, stay tuned for updates.