OnePlus' upcoming smartphone, OnePlus 8, has earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate that tested it on various categories including color, accuracy, brightness, contrast, and reflection. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau aims to make OnePlus 8 series one of the best smartphones in 2020. With the recent A+ rating and best display award, it appears to be headed in the right direction.

According to DisplayMate, the OnePlus 8 series matches more than 10 smartphones in display performance in almost all the key categories. This doesn't come as a surprise as Lau also confirmed that the company will source the AMOLED panels from Samsung for their OnePlus 8 series.

DisplayMate's report reveals that OnePlus 8 Pro's display is brighter than Galaxy S20 Ultra and the maximum brightness level can also go up to 1009 nits at 50% average picture level (APL). In screen reflectivity, OnePlus 8 Pro is a noticeable improvement from the OnePlus 7 Pro and matches Galaxy S20 and S10 series.

Leaked Specs

According to the leaked specs of the OnePlus 8 Pro, the display is expected to be 6.78-inch with QHD+ resolution SuperAMOLED panel. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, 4,510 mAh battery, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support.

Leaked OnePlus 8 phone cases also reveal new colors and textures.

While Samsung has been the reigning king of this category for many years, it waits to be seen if OnePlus 8 series will be able to dethrone the leading smartphone manufacturer. The AMOLED panel on upcoming OnePlus 8 will also offer smooth video playback and rich colors. After all, the company already confirmed that it will have a higher 120Hz refresh rate panel.

It is also worth noting that traditionally OnePlus made its own screens. However, with Samsung's panel for its latest devices and OnePlus' fine-tuning, one can expect to see a slicker visual experience with their upcoming handset.

OnePlus 8 series is going to be officially launched globally via an online-only event on April 14. Stay tuned for updates