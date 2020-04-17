While the entire world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic and nations are under lockdown to break the chain of the virus spreading any further, OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphones to bring a sense of normalcy in these chaotic times. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched in an online-only event on April 14, but the pricing in India wasn't revealed.

But the phones' pricing in the US created a sense of distress among Indian buyers, who found the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro's pricing obnoxious. To ease the concerns of Indian customers, the Chinese smartphone maker issued a clarification suggesting the OnePlus 8 pricing in India will be different than in the US.

OnePlus 8 series price in India

Since OnePlus has revealed the phones' prices in China, it offers a good guess as to what the price of the OnePlus 8 series could be in India. OnePlus 8 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 43,300) and the OnePlus 8 Pro will start at CNY 5,399 (approx. Rs 58,400). Since the Chinese pricing of the new OnePlus flagships is lower than the US pricing, we can expect a similar structure in India.

Taking the Chinese pricing into consideration, we can expect the OnePlus 8 to be priced around Rs 40,000, but the OnePlus 8 Pro could be beyond Rs 50,000. OnePlus considers India as an important market and the new phones' pricing will be suggestive of that.

OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour panel, HDR10+ rating and an A+ rating by DisplayMate.

OnePlus 8 Pro packs a quad-camera setup, complete with a 48MP primary Sony IMX689 sensor, which has f/1.7 aperture, OIS and EIS support. There's an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS support and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with night mode support for shooting nightscapes like never before. Finally, there's a 5MP colour filter sensor to add artistic effects. On the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

OnePlus 8 Pro packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage, with support for 5G, WiFi 6, NFC, Type C port and other sensors. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510mAh battery, which is supported by 30W fast wired and wireless charging, which is the first for an OnePlus phone. For those concerned about the weight, the 8 Pro weighs 199 grams.

OnePlus 8, as expected, is a toned-down version of the OnePlus 8 Pro. It features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 3D Gorilla Glass protection. The optics include a 48MP+2MP+16MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 16MP front-facing camera. There's a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, but the wireless flash charge support is missing in the phone and the rest of the features are the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro.