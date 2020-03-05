Have you ever imagined a scenario where you do not have to visit a service centre when your smartphone starts having issues? Instead, the company sends an engineer to repair it at your home or picks it up, repairs it, and then delivers it back to you. Even if you haven't imagined, it is soon going to be a reality-- at least for OnePlus phones. The smartphone maker just announced a first of its kind doorstep repair service, which brings the after-sales service experience right to the comfort of a customer's home.

OnePlus says that the new service initiative has been introduced as part of the brand's efforts to expand its premium experience beyond product offerings. The doorstep repair service of the brand was running in a pilot phase for the past six months and now OnePlus is ready for a wider rollout.

OnePlus doorstep repair service

The brand has introduced its doorstep repair service across Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune where OnePlus customers will not need to go to a service centre to get their phones repaired. Moving forward, the brand aims to expand this initiative across all tier-1 cities and several tier-2 cities as well, OnePlus said in a press release.

"With the new service innovation, the brand has made it more convenient than ever for its users to resolve any service-related issues, leading to an exceptionally high consumer satisfaction rate of 96 per cent in its overall service efforts," it added.

How the pickup and drop service will work

OnePlus customers who need their phones repaired can apply for the doorstep repair service using the OnePlus Care App. The application is available on Google Play Store and allows users to choose a time slot of their liking for the engineer to visit and service their device. OnePlus is also providing free product pick-up and drop-off service for phones that need to go to a service centre.

The brand said that the service is available in over 8000 pin codes and covers 80 per cent of the country. OnePlus is confident that its doorstep repair service will prove very beneficial to its customers. At the moment, we also do not see any reason why it is not a welcome step.