OnePlus 7 is all over the news and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau's comments are adding fuel to the fire. OnePlus 7-series is going to be launched globally on May 14, but it looks like a rival is already in the making. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up for a big release next month, which not only marks the brands foray into the premium smartphone space, but also takes on the upcoming OnePlus 7.

Redmi's upcoming flagship doesn't have an official name yet, surprisingly even the leaks haven't picked it up yet. But the unnamed handset's specifications are doing a remarkable job at building hype for the premium smartphone well ahead of its launch. Some reports suggested that the handset would be called Redmi Pro 2, but nothing is certain yet.

Regardless of the name, the upcoming Redmi flagship is making quite a buzz in the market with its leaked specs. A Weibo user shared new information about the Redmi phone with Snapdragon 855 chipset, making Redmi's intentions about competing against OnePlus 7 pretty clear. There's no way to verify if the leak is legit as even SlashLeaks has given a 50 percent trust score.

Assuming the tipster is right about the new Redmi flagship, things sure look interesting. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is going to power the OnePlus 7-series, is already the widely believed to power the Redmi smartphone, but the latest leak adds 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to back up the powerful processor.

Things don't just end there. Even though the leak is in Chinese, it is self-explanatory if you know what you're looking for. The tipster suggests the Redmi flagship will get a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels, a 32MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

One of the reasons why the Redmi flagship could compete against OnePlus 7 series is the triple camera setup. If the leak is right, Redmi will offer a 48MP primary sensor - same as OnePlus 7 - paired with 8MP and 13MP sensors. It looks like the 8MP sensor will be a telephoto while the 13MP lens will be a wide-angle one.

Redmi hasn't hinted or confirmed the launch of such a flagship phone yet, but considering the official debut is expected to happen sometime early next month, we are in for some treats soon. Pricing the handset right will give Redmi an edge over OnePlus, which is already making the headlines for bringing its costliest phone to the market yet. Despite that, OnePlus has little to worry as Redmi might not launch its flagship outside China - at least not immediately.