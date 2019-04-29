OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro monikers and the upcoming smartphones from OnePlus are already to making waves in the industry. Last week, the company tweeted a tease of the phone which glimpsed two of the main specifications of the upcoming phone – display and the camera. In the tease, it can be easily seen that the OnePlus 7 has the triple camera setup and also has a curved display.

Apart from it, another update is coming from DisplayMate which world's leading evaluator of displays and is well known for conducting an advanced series of comprehensive in-depth lab tests and measurements for smartphone displays. The display evaluator tweeted about the display of OnePlus 7 Pro and said that the phone earned Highest A+ Display Rating at its labs.

After receiving top A+ display rating, OnePlus 7 Pro will join the ranks of phones like Samsung Galaxy S10, which has also earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate. OnePlus has only revealed that the phone offers better colour accuracy, brightness, contrast and pixel density. According to previous leaks, the smartphone will have a massive 6.7-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution 3120 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz, which is a noteworthy upgrade from the standard displays with the 60Hz refresh rate. The company is touting OnePlus 7 with the tag line 'Fast and Smooth' and news inputs about the display are justifying it.

In addition, OnePlus 7 Pro is also certified by VDE Testing and Certification Institute for its ability to filter blue light. Its upgraded eye protection features allow for an adjustable temperature and brightness to enhance eye comfort. So, after prolonged hours of use, it will not be going to hurt your eyes.

The company is also going to do the upgrade in terms of camera and it will the first smartphone form the company that has a triple camera setup. It will reportedly sport a combination of 48MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

Other specifications that might be part of OnePlus 7 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support, 5G support and more. The rumours have further suggested that OnePlus 7 Pro would be priced starting at EUR 749 (around Rs 58,500) and go as high as EUR 819 (approx. Rs 64,000).

OnePlus has once again collaborated with Amazon India to sell the new OnePlus 7 series and the e-commerce website has opened 'Notify Me' page for prospective buyers of the new smartphone in India. Launch of the OnePlus 7 is going to be held in Bangalore on 14 May and if you want to watch its live stream, then you can tune in to the official YouTube channel of the company.