American e-commerce giant Amazon has always been the exclusive partner to sell OnePlus devices since its debut in India and it now looks like it will be same for the new Android flagship in 2019.

Amazon has opened the 'Notify Me' page for prospective buyers of the OnePlus 7 in India. The new marquee phone is slated to be unveiled in three cities— Bengaluru, London and New York City—simultaneously on May 14.

As per recent reports, OnePlus 7 series will come with several upgrades over its predecessor OnePlus 6T and probably come in two models—one a generic OnePlus 7 and a high-end OnePlus 7 Pro.

The top-end OnePlus 7 Pro will be a true successor to the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition (Rs 51,999), which up until now is the costliest OnePlus phone to date.

So, I won't be surprised if the OnePlus 7 Pro will surpass its predecessor's price tag. It is expected come with a true full view screen with no notch and the front camera will pop on top for selfies and also for face unlock.

It will sport a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90hz display refresh rate, support USB 3.1 -30W WARP Charging speed, a 4000mAH cell, dual speakers and triple camera ( main, wide angle and telephoto), 10GB or 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 5G network support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

With 5G support, OnePlus 7 Pro owners will be able to enjoy internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps that means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just seconds.

On the other hand, the standard model will also come with the same design language as the Pro version but will come a full view full HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

The new phone will be backed by Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with 8GB/10GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, OnePlus 7 is said to boast triple camera – 48MP + 20MP + 5MP and a 16MP pop-up front snapper.

Considering the fact that the OnePlus 6T has 3,700mAh battery, it will be imperative for the company to incorporate 4,000mAh at least in the OnePlus 7 so that it can match the Galaxy S10 series. It is also expected to superfast VOOC charging capability that can power up from zero to 100-per cent within 80 minutes if not less.

Interested OnePlus 7 buyer can register on Amazon India here.