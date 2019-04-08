OnePlus' most expensive phone to date, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is back on sale in India and like previous times, it will be available exclusively on Amazon.

The special OnePlus 6T edition costs Rs 50,999 and prospective buyers can claim up to Rs 7,050 cash back if he or she is ready to part their old device for the new flagship phone.

Should you buy OnePlus 6T McLaren edition?

You can go ahead with the purchase if you are in an immediate need to buy a new marquee phone. Also, it can be noted as the OnePlus 7, which is expected to make its debut in late May or June and will eventually get replaced by OnePlus 7T in the second half of 2019.

Also, the OnePlus 7 is most likely to boast a pop-up front camera and triple rear camera on the back in addition to new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. So, there will be a not much bigger upgrade in the OnePlus 7 and won't miss much in the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. If you buy the latter, you can replace it next year with OnePlus 8 series, which will definitely come much better features.

For those unaware, OnePlus 6T McLaren edition flaunts the UK company's F1 car-inspired carbon fibre texture on the back with glossy glass shell on top. It also boasts papaya orange-hued flame-like streak running around the lower half of the frame, which further enhances the visual appeal.

Another notable attribute of the new OnePlus 6T variant is the Warp Charge 30 capability. The company claims that the device can fully charge from zero to 100% within one hour. And in 20 minutes, it is more than enough to offer a full day of talk time. The only phone that can better its capability is its sister brand Oppo R17 Pro with SuperVOOC technology. It can actually fully power it from zero to 100% in around 40 minutes.

The new model houses 10GB RAM, making it the only phone in the Indian market to have such high physical memory. Rest of the features of the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is the same as the standard model.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports 6.41 full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 series shield on top and to power the massive screen, it comes with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). In addition to the face unlock feature, it will also come with in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6T: