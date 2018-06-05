After the Marvel Avengers edition, popular smartphone maker OnePlus released the much-awaited OnePlus 6 Silk white edition in India.

The new OnePlus 6 offers several unique features compared to the generic black models. It comes with a smooth white texture on top of the shell and to attain such glossy feel, the company claims to have incorporated six different layers of glass into the device. The device has also been polished to create a restrained elegance in both looks and feels and also the subtle shimmering effect is achieved using a sprinkling of pearl powder, OnePlus claims.

On the sides, the company has used gold-plated rims for the fingerprint sensor, camera rings and textured alert slider on the right side.

Under-the-hood, the premium OnePlus device comes packed with the Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful processor to date. It is backed by sumptuous 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Rest of the internal specifications such as camera, battery, battery and display are the same as the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

It boasts rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to unlock the screen and also acts as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

OnePlus 6 Silk white price and launch offers:

OnePlus 6 Silk white limited Edition will available exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus stores for Rs 39,999. Prospective customers can avail cashback of Rs 2,000 on transactions using Citibank debit or credit card. They are also eligible for a No Cost EMI for up to 3 months on all major banks.

Additionally, consumers can also claim for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading Kotak 811 app. All Amazon Prime Video consumers can avail Rs 250 and discounts up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle e-books. Other partner offers include up to Rs 2,000 cash back and Device Insurance for Idea subscribers and benefits up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

With the launch of the new variant, OnePlus 6 will now be available in four models—Mirror black, Midnight black, Silk white and Marvel Avengers.

OnePlus 6: Competition

The new OnePlus 6 will be competing with the new Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note8, among others.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Silk white (8GB RAM + 128GB storage): Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

