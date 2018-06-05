After the Marvel Avengers edition, popular smartphone maker OnePlus released the much-awaited OnePlus 6 Silk white edition in India.
The new OnePlus 6 offers several unique features compared to the generic black models. It comes with a smooth white texture on top of the shell and to attain such glossy feel, the company claims to have incorporated six different layers of glass into the device. The device has also been polished to create a restrained elegance in both looks and feels and also the subtle shimmering effect is achieved using a sprinkling of pearl powder, OnePlus claims.
On the sides, the company has used gold-plated rims for the fingerprint sensor, camera rings and textured alert slider on the right side.
Under-the-hood, the premium OnePlus device comes packed with the Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful processor to date. It is backed by sumptuous 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Rest of the internal specifications such as camera, battery, battery and display are the same as the OnePlus 6.
OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.
It boasts rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to unlock the screen and also acts as a shutter button to take a selfie.
Other stipulated specifications include Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.
OnePlus 6 Silk white price and launch offers:
OnePlus 6 Silk white limited Edition will available exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus stores for Rs 39,999. Prospective customers can avail cashback of Rs 2,000 on transactions using Citibank debit or credit card. They are also eligible for a No Cost EMI for up to 3 months on all major banks.
Additionally, consumers can also claim for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading Kotak 811 app. All Amazon Prime Video consumers can avail Rs 250 and discounts up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle e-books. Other partner offers include up to Rs 2,000 cash back and Device Insurance for Idea subscribers and benefits up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.
With the launch of the new variant, OnePlus 6 will now be available in four models—Mirror black, Midnight black, Silk white and Marvel Avengers.
OnePlus 6: Competition
The new OnePlus 6 will be competing with the new Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy Note8, among others.
Key specifications of OnePlus 6:
|Model
|OnePlus 6
|Display
|6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|OS
|Android Oreo-based OxygenOS
|Processor
|10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Camera
|
|Video
|
|Battery
|3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes
|Dimensions
|155.7x75.4x7.75 mm
|Weight
|177g
|Colours
|Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers
|Price
|