Earlier in the week, OnePlus released top-end OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage exclusively on Amazon and now, the flagship device can now be purchased off-the-shelf at authorised stores in India.

The company confirmed that OnePlus 6 (8GB RAM+256GB storage) black model will be on OnePlus.in (e-store), official OnePlus Experience Store in select regions and partner retain chains including Tata-owned Croma stores across the country for Rs 43,999.

During the launch time, only the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition was available in the aforementioned configuration, but it is no longer available for purchase. Now, the customers who have a craving for massive storage, can go for the new Midnight Black model and that too for Rs 2,000 less than the former.

It can be noted that OnePlus, as part of the promotional launch offer, prospective consumers are entitled to get an instant discount of Rs 2000 on both the HDFC debit and credit cards on EMI transactions. Thereby bring the MRP to Rs 41,999.

Is OnePlus 6 worth investing your money?

Absolutely yes! OnePlus over the years has been producing cost-effective phones, but it mostly focusing on beefing up internal hardware in terms of RAM, storage, processor and to an extent for the camera also, but lacked premium design. This time OnePlus 6 gets all that and more. Yet, it costs almost half of what rival brands retail their products for.

Midnight Black model comes in glass cover on the back with matte finish saving you time from constant swiping and cleaning to keep the shell from sweaty finger smudges on the rear side. Also, it also comes with the solid metallic rim around the edge offering stability to the structure and also sustains accidental fall and protect internal hardware from damage.

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with an Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

It boasts rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

When is OnePlus 6 Amber Red arriving?

As advertised, OnePlus is releasing OnePlus 6 Amber Red on 16 July in India via Amazon. If you are not interested to buy the black or the white-hued models, the refreshing crimson shade might impress you.

The new OnePlus 6 looks stunning and visually appealing. It boasts amber-like effect created through expert craftsmanship and material design. It comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 39,999. Rest of the internal hardware remains the same as the standard models available in the market.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers/Amber Red Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Silk White (8GB RAM+128GB): Rs 39,999

Amber Red(8GB RAM+128GB): Rs 39,999

Midnight Black (8GB RAM+256GB): Rs 43,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999 (no longer available)

