As promised, OnePlus released the new top-end model OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8GB RAM+256GB storage for Rs 43,999 in India exclusively through Amazon and the company's e-store.

As part of the promotional launch offer, prospective consumers are entitled to get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on both the HDFC debit and credit cards on EMI transactions. Thereby bringing the MRP to Rs Rs 41,999. It is also valid on OnePlus.in and authorised retail chains in the country.

Is OnePlus 6 worth the investment?

Absolutely Yes! Previously, OnePlus devices used to come with just beefed up internal hardware but lacked the premium exterior look. But this time, the company has left no stone unturned to make new OnePlus 6 not only powerful but also visually appealing. It comes with glossy high-grade glass on top with a sturdy metallic rim around the edge. On the front too, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 series shield. And yet, it costs less than several top-end rival brands.

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with an Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

It boasts rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Silk White (8GB RAM+128GB): Rs 39,999

Midnight Black (8GB RAM+256GB): Rs 43,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

