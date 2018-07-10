As promised, OnePlus released the new top-end model OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8GB RAM+256GB storage for Rs 43,999 in India exclusively through Amazon and the company's e-store.
As part of the promotional launch offer, prospective consumers are entitled to get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on both the HDFC debit and credit cards on EMI transactions. Thereby bringing the MRP to Rs Rs 41,999. It is also valid on OnePlus.in and authorised retail chains in the country.
Is OnePlus 6 worth the investment?
Absolutely Yes! Previously, OnePlus devices used to come with just beefed up internal hardware but lacked the premium exterior look. But this time, the company has left no stone unturned to make new OnePlus 6 not only powerful but also visually appealing. It comes with glossy high-grade glass on top with a sturdy metallic rim around the edge. On the front too, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 series shield. And yet, it costs less than several top-end rival brands.
OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with an Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.
It boasts rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.
Other stipulated specifications include Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.
Key specifications of OnePlus 6:
|Model
|OnePlus 6
|Display
|6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|OS
|Android Oreo-based OxygenOS
|Processor
|10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Camera
|
|Video
|
|Battery
|3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes
|Dimensions
|155.7x75.4x7.75 mm
|Weight
|177g
|Colours
|Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers
|Price
|