OnePlus 6 is one of the most anticipated flagship smartphones coming this year, and the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to keep fans' interest intact. After the company confirmed crucial details about the unreleased smartphone, a hands-on image of the OnePlus 6 has leaked to end fans' curiosity about the device.

The new leak comes from a Dutch site Techtastic, where the full frontal design of the OnePlus 6 is clearly shown in what appears to be a test unit. Based on that image, it's safe to assume the OnePlus 6 will bear an uncanny resemblance to the recently-launched OPPO R15 smartphone.

The bezel-less display with the notch was pretty much confirmed by OnePlus in a recent blog post about the importance of notch on a smartphone. The leaked image is in line with what the company is hinting.

If we look closely, the OnePlus 6 shows Snapdragon 845 chipset, which perfectly aligns with what the company revealed recently and serves as a proof that it is not the OPPO R15. We already know that the OnePlus 6 is going to have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, highest the company has offered in a smartphone to date.

But the highlight here is the display. The bezels on the side and at the top are practically invisible, but a sleek "chin" is present below the phone's display. Justifying the "chin", OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said it "connects the display to the internal hardware."

"This connection in itself demands the use of a bottom bezel. Our goal is to maximize the amount of real estate available to the user. So, we decided to reduce the size of the top bezel. The result is the largest viewable area we have ever produced," Lau explained.

While the frontal design of the OnePlus 6 has got sufficient amount of clarification, there are inconsistencies about how the phone's back is going to look. While an earlier leak suggested a glass back, which looks chic, Evan Blass had shared another image of the so-called OnePlus 6 with a wooden texture back.

Twitter/evleaks

OnePlus is yet to shed some light on that, but here's what the OnePlus 6 is going to offer.

OnePlus 6 is going to sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 16MP + 20MP dual camera on the back with a fingerprint sensor mounted just below it, and a 20MP selfie snapper placed within the tiny notch above the display.

As for the hardware, there will be Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the high-end variant, but the company is likely to offer 6GB RAM models with 64GB and 128GB storage options as well. The handset will run Android Oreo-based Oxygen 5.1 out-of-the-box and a 3,450mAh battery with Dash Charge will serve as a power source.

There have been rumors about the phone's pricing, which suggest OnePlus 6 to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone to date. The base variant is expected to cost around Rs 34,000 while the high-end model will go as high as Rs 45,500. But there's no concrete evidence to support this claim, so it's best to take this information with a healthy dose of salt.