OnePlus was rated the most trusted brand in India last year and its smartphones speak for the company's continued success. Following the launch of OnePlus 5T last year, which was well-received by critics and consumers alike, the Chinese smartphone maker is looking to make its presence felt in the premium smartphone space once again with the launch of OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 has been a hot topic in the smartphone community. There have been several leaks and rumors about the unannounced flagship smartphone, which makes it further exciting. Now, a noted mobile tipster shared a high-resolution image of what appears to be OnePlus 6 in a completely new avatar.

Evan Blass shared an image showing the rear side of the rumored OnePlus 6, which has a wooden texture at the back – like one of the back covers OnePlus used to sell with OnePlus 3 series. The logo appears just below the fingerprint scanner and vertically-aligned dual cameras at the center.

At the bottom, "Designed by OnePlus" is engraved, which is shocking considering the company has never done that in the past. The wooden texture at the back also contradicts with earlier leaked photos, where the handset was shown with a glass back.

One of the two things could be possible here. OnePlus could be planning to launch two variants, one with glass and another with wooden texture for better gripping, and another possibility is that the latest leak shows the handset with a pre-applied skin.

Either way, OnePlus 6 is still months away from an official debut. If all goes as planned, OnePlus 6 could arrive in June. While the latest image doesn't show the front display portion, earlier leaks have suggested that OnePlus 6 will have a notch design with a bezel-less display.

In fact, OnePlus has a history of mimicking OPPO flagships, and in the case of OnePlus 6, it might go with OPPO R15 design. If the rumors are to be believed, OnePlus 6 could feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 20MP + 16MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo China

Under the hood, OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, even though reports suggest there will be a higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset will run Android 8.1 Oreo-based Oxygen OS out-of-the-box and sport a 3,450mAh battery.

With all the upgrades, OnePlus 6 is likely to be the most expensive phone by the company to date. It is expected to retail for around $749 (Rs 37,700). Stay tuned for updates.