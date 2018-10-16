Earlier in the year, OnePlus confirmed the release of Android Pie to OnePlus 5 (& 5T) and OnePlus 3 (3T). It wasn't a surprise for many who owned 2017-series phones, but it was big deal for two-generation-old model users.

This move by the company garnered a lot of praise from tech critics and fans. Now, it has come to light that the OnePlus 3 and 5 series may have to wait longer than anticipated to experience Google's pastry dough sweet treat-flavoured OS on their devices.

Pete Lau, OnePlus founder & CEO, in a message on local Chinese microblogging site Weibo, announced that the upcoming OnePlus 6T, which is slated to break covers on October 30 will come with Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Lau also revealed that the Android Pie for the OnePlus 5 (&5T) and OnePlus 3 (3T) series will be delayed, as engineers need more time to work on the software and asked fans to understand the situation. It is estimated that the company might be able to fulfil the promise probably in the first quarter of 2019.

Though it is bit sad news for OnePlus 3 and 5 series owners, hopefully, the company comes up with squeaky clean software with no bugs and optimisation issues.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

Google's Android 9 comes with several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.



Digital wellbeing is one of the key aspects of Android Pie. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much a user is obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage.

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. It also helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them.

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

