OnePlus is a household name and it has time and again proven its mettle with series of worthy smartphones, be it flagships or affordable ones. 2024 has proven to be yet another great year for OnePlus so far, with OnePlus 12-series continuing the company's strong legacy. While the OnePlus 12 targets premium consumers, OnePlus offers a great alternative for performance-oriented users at a competitive price point. That's OnePlus 12R for you.

OnePlus 12R owns the title of 'flagship killer,' and retains that good-old pricing of OnePlus, starting at ₹39,999. With uncanny resemblance to its premium counterpart, OnePlus 12R packs a punch with performance too. Is it worth the hype? Find out in this long-term review.

Design and Build

OnePlus 12R retains the familiar design language of its predecessors, featuring a glass sandwich structure that exudes premium quality. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing enhanced durability against scratches and drops. Despite its larger 6.78-inch display, the phone feels ergonomic and comfortable to hold, thanks to its curved edges. The frosted glass back adds a touch of sophistication but is prone to fingerprints and smudges, making the included case a useful accessory. The phone's tactile buttons and the repositioned Alert slider on the left side enhance user convenience, while the addition of an IR blaster at the top offers added functionality.

OnePlus 12R's build quality is impressive, giving it a solid, sturdy feel that belies its mid-range pricing. The device's aesthetics are complemented by its practical design elements. The curved display edges not only contribute to a sleek look but also aid in better grip and handling. However, users should be cautious, as the glass back can be slippery, necessitating the use of a case for added security. Overall, the OnePlus 12R combines elegance and practicality, delivering a premium look and feel that stands out in its price segment.

Display

OnePlus 12R features a vibrant 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display, which supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. The display delivers impressive brightness levels, with 1600 nits of auto brightness and 4500 nits of peak brightness. This doesn't hinder visibility, even in bright outdoor conditions. The display has curved edges, which gives the phone sleek aesthetic while enhancing the edge-to-edge viewing experience.

In terms of performance, the display handles touches and gestures with ease. Streaming high-definition content and playing graphics-intensive games is smooth.

OnePlus has also included Aqua Touch technology, which allows the screen to remain responsive even when wet, which works as intended. There may be some conflict of interest among users who prefer flat display over curved ones, but the rest falls in its intended place.

Despite being embroiled in some display controversies, OnePlus remains steadfast in delivering quality display reminiscent of premium offerings. OnePlus 12R is a testament of that.

Camera

The camera system of the OnePlus 12R is not on par with its flagship sibling, but it is not a disappointing setup. The triple camera setup can still deliver reliable performance, especially with the primary 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, which captures good images with accurate colors and fine details in well-lit conditions.

The challenge remains in low-light as performance is decent, considering visible glare and noise in challenging lighting situations. There is no dedicated telephoto lens, which forces to opt for digital zoom at 2x and 5x, delivering decent results. The 8MP ultra-wide lens performs adequately in good lighting but mushy details around the edges in low light is hard to ignore.

Finally, there's a 2MP macro camera, which is not the strongest lens of the lot. But on the other hand, the 32MP selfie camera excels, delivering detailed and natural-looking images even in low-light conditions. Users will be content with the selfies OnePlus 12R is capable of shooting.

OnePlus 12 offers a premium camera experience, but the 12R cuts corners in this aspect. It is still suitable for casual photography, capturing vibrant and well-exposed shots that are ideal for social media and everyday use.

Check out some camera samples below:

Performance

Under the hood, OnePlus 12R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which may be a generation older, but it still packs a punch. The chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM, ensures the device handles multitasking, web browsing, streaming, and even intensive gaming sessions with much ease. During the setup, we faced some app crash with Gmail, but that was a one off thing and no such issues persisted in long-term use.

In real-world usage, OnePlus 12R maintains impressive efficiency and responsiveness. Demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9: Legends managed to run smoothly at high graphics settings. There was no noticeable overheating, lags or frame drops, which is a good thing for gamers. With efficient RAM management, keeping multiple apps active in the background doesn't cause any performance issues.

For anyone looking for a capable daily driver that's also a reliable gaming device, OnePlus 12R checks all the right boxes.

Battery life

OnePlus 12R packs a massive 5,500mAh battery, which is the largest ever in a OnePlus device. But big size doesn't make much of a difference, as it still trails behind OnePlus 12. But that doesn't mean it's bad. OnePlus 12R still offers impressive battery life, with users expecting a full day of mixed use. OnePlus 12R can clock around eight hours of screen-on time, which is a solid number.

Complimenting that powerful battery is its speedy charging capability. OnePlus 12R supports 100W fast charging, which makes the battery go from empty to full in about 25 minutes. For those who haven't experienced it yet, I cannot stress enough how big of a deal this is. This is a significant convenience for users who need to quickly recharge their device. The only drawback is that the 12R does not support wireless charging. Not a deal breaker, though.

Software and features

OnePlus 12R runs on OxygenOS based on the latest Android 14, providing a clean, intuitive user experience reminiscent of stock Android with added customization options, which are actually useful.

Features like the manual control for higher refresh rates for individual apps are an underrated feature that every user must know about. The best thing about OxygenOS is that it is free of bloatware, with only essential apps like Netflix and OnePlus's own suite pre-installed. If you don't want them, they can be easily uninstalled or disabled.

Speaking of software, OnePlus only offers three years of OS updates and four years of security patches, which falls short of OnePlus 12, which guarantees four years of OS updates. But this isn't a deal breaker for most.

There's more

The OnePlus 12R comes equipped with IP64 water and dust resistance, providing protection against splashes and making it suitable for use in rainy conditions. But don't go dipping your phone in water. A useful feature is Aqua Touch, which maintains screen responsiveness even with water droplets. This enables use of the device in rain, which is a pain in any other case.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is both fast and accurate. Face Unlock also works effectively, providing quick and convenient access.

Verdict

OnePlus 12R stands out as a formidable contender in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a blend of performance, design, and features that make it a compelling choice. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM, delivers impressive performance, capable of handling everything from daily tasks to intensive gaming. The large 5,500mAh battery ensures all-day usage, and the 100W fast charging is a boon. The camera could use some improvement, but it performs well enough for most users, capturing vibrant and detailed shots suitable for everyday use.

Despite few shortcomings, such as the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens and shorter software support, OnePlus 12R offers substantial value for its price. For those seeking a high-performing smartphone that won't break the bank, the OnePlus 12R is a strong contender.