OnePlus has built a reputation for delivering exceptional special edition smartphones, be it the Star Wars-themed OnePlus 5T or the beloved McLaren edition OnePlus 7T Pro. We have loved them all. However, with the recent unveiling of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition, the company has raised the bar yet again. It appears, with each passing special edition model, OnePlus' integration into the theme gets more and more detail oriented.

For starters, OnePlus bundles a treasure trove of goodies tailored to cater to Genshin Impact enthusiasts. Let's take a closer look at what the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is all about.

For those unaware, Genshin Impact, developed by miHoYo, is an action role-playing game famous for its anime-style open-world setting and dynamic battle system centered around elemental magic and character-switching. It is set in the fantastical realm of Teyvat, which I s divided into seven nations, each governed by a distinct god (archon) and associated with a specific elemental power. Players embark on a journey as The Traveler, an intrepid adventurer separated from their twin sibling upon arrival in Teyvat. Least to say, Genshin Impact has grown to become a favourite among gamers.

Now that you know what the game is briefly about, it has its own unique characteristics, which OnePlus has leveraged to transform its OnePlus 12R. And boy, oh boy, did it do a wonderful job.

What's in the box?

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition - Electro Violet Genshin Impact Keging-2 Themed "Glinted Lightning" 100W SUPERVOOC Power Adapter Genshin Impact Keging-themed "Glinted Lightning" Custom Fast-Charging Cable Genshin Impact Keging-themed Custom "Lightning Stiletto" SIM Ejector Genshin Impact Keqing-themed Custom Phone Case Genshin Impact Keging-themed Custom Chibi Acrylic Phone Stand Genshin Impact Keging-themed Custom Chibi Stickers Genshin Impact Keging-themed "Exceed the Speed of Lightning" Poster Genshin Impact Keqing-themed Custom Collectible Chibi Commemorative Metal Badges Genshin Impact Keging-themed Custom Tinplate Shiny Character Badge Genshin Impact Keqing-themed Custom Acrylic Stand Ornament

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact: Hands-on

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact comes in a packaging inspired by the game's theme of purple hue. As you open the box, there's the OnePlus 12R in its electro violet shade waiting to be admired. It features a striking purple colorway, complemented by a custom hardcover adorned with iconic Genshin Impact characters. The meticulous design and attention to detail enhance this limited edition model to the status of a true collector's item. The design has been inspired by the character Keqing, a 5-star Electro character in the game, and the entire theme revolves around her persona.

Adorning the phone's back is a beautiful design inspired by Keqing's attire, complete with her signature Lightning Stiletto. The frosted glass back panel of the phone captures the magic of light falling at different angles, adding to its allure. There's also a cool hidden design element (talk about detailing). Look closely at the phone's top edge and when light reflects off of it on a surface, you can read the word "Keqing". It's not much, but speaks volumes about just how detail oriented OnePlus is.

Inside the gift box, there's an array of exclusive merchandise and accessories, starting with a Tinplate character badge, a set of 8 Chibi commemorative metal badges and stickers, a violet charging adapter, a matching USB Type-C charging cable, an acrylic stand featuring Keqing, a Chibi acrylic phone stand, and 'A letter to the Traveller' note.

I love how the USB Type-C cable has a violet LED on its top to indicate charging. The T-shaped design adds to the convenience, so much that I wish OnePlus replicates this in all of its cables. This design adds durability and there's less chance of wear-and-tear. It's also easier to hold the phone with this cable.

Watch the video below to see all the goodies:

But the surprises don't end there. The Keqing-themed phone case has a stunning finish and aesthetic appeal. It's sturdy and fits the phone perfectly. Of all the lovely things, what I loved more is the Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector. OnePlus took the often-ignored item in a phone box and made it into a souvenir. Now, I'm carrying it in my wallet. I might add it to my keychain.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition retains the specifications of the OnePlus 12R, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 5,500mAh battery, and 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Another surprise awaits when you turn on the phone. There's a Genshin Impact-inspired animation while booting up the phone, and once you complete the setup, the phone starts with a Genshin Impact default theme, which you can change from Settings. The Always-on Display has a purple clock that matches the theme. Overall splashing of the purple hue, into the settings menu and the notifications doesn't look like an overdo.

I love the special fingerprint animation, the Live Wallpaper, which matches the phone case, and a static wallpaper of Lightning Stiletto just like the SIM ejector. I wish there were more live and static wallpaper options to choose from. Some stock app icons like Settings, Calculator, Camera, Clock, Notes, Photos and Weather have been redesigned to match the theme, but the heavily-induced purple hue in such tiny icons can be visually confusing.

1 / 3





Conclusion

OnePlus has nailed it with the Genshin Impact edition. The phone comes with a top-end configuration, which means the cost difference between the standard OnePlus 12R and the Genshin Impact is Rs 4,000. And I think it's a worthy deal if you're fond of the Genshin Impact game. The rest of the phone's specs are same as the standard 12R version, except for the theme, so you're not missing out on much there.