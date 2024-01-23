OnePlus 12 is the latest flagship from the OnePlus stable, continuing its solid reputation for its raw performance, innovative features, and beautiful design. OnePlus 12 5G has finally been launched in India, with hopes to get an early head-start in the 2024 flagship race. The new flagship, which sits under the OnePlus Open, the company's first foldable, still remains relevant to many consumers who seek a no-nonsense flagship rendering absolutely raw performance and more. Does the OnePlus 12 set the right tone for 2024 flagships? Let's find out.

Key specs:

Display: 6.82" QHD+ 120Hz ProXDR Display with LTPO and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Camera: 50MP (LYT-808 f/1.6) + 48MP (IMX581 f/2.2) + 64MP (3X optical zoom)

Front camera: 32MP (IMX615 f/2.4)

Camera add-ons: Hasselblad, 8K video at 24fps, Dolby Vision HDR

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0

Battery: 5,400 mAh with 100W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC

Weight: 220grams

Colors: Flowy Emerald, Silky Black

OS: Android 14-based OxygenOS

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, noise cancellation support, 4×4 MIMO, 19 5G NR bands, Bluetooth 5.4 (aptX HD, LDAC).

Price: Rs 64,999/Rs 69,999



Note: OnePlus sent us the OnePlus 12 5G Flowy Emerald variant with highest configuration of 16GB+512GB. The device runs OxygenOS 14.

Design and Build:

OnePlus 12 is a testament to the brand's continued commitment to design and once again draws inspiration from nature. OnePlus sent us the green variant, or like OnePlus calls it the Flowy Emerald, which crafted with AG technology to offer a distinctive organic texture, which gives it a unique and dynamic look. It is a challenge to bring out such unique-ness after so many iterations of flagships over the years. Yet, OnePlus finds a way to surprise and it did so quite elegantly this time around. The rear glass panel, protected by Gorilla Glass 5, looks visually striking. It is inspired by the braided rivers of the Dart River, but it is more about how satisfying the texture feels than how it looks. The matte finish on the back can be seen and also felt, which is interesting.

A big part of the OnePlus 12 design is the camera module, which is inspired by luxury watches, according to OnePlus. Though it bears an uncanny resemblance to the OnePlus 11, the meticulous detailing through a hundred-level clean room process does add a unique touch. Of course, the bigger camera lenses are new, if you take a closer look.

Complimenting the rear design is a shining aluminium frame in the same shade, which houses the usual physical buttons and all the ports. The curved display seamlessly blends into the frame, especially on the sides, which are softly curved. Good luck putting a glass screen protector on it. Luckily, OnePlus 12 comes with a thin screen protector out of the box, so you can protect the display from minor scratches. Even the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 should be strong enough to keep minor scratches at bay, but who's going to risk it?

Speaking of durability, the OnePlus 12 gets a small upgrade in terms of IP rating, which is bumped to IP65. When asked about this, OnePlus said this was a practical decision, and getting IP68 certification would add to the cost, which is not essentially a necessity for consumers in their daily use cases.

As usual, OnePlus puts its finest foot forward when it comes to the design. The OnePlus 12 looks stunning in green, and that's likely to be the hot-selling colour in the 12.

Display

Featuring a 2K 120Hz Super Fluid display with LTPO technology, OnePlus 12 offers a visually impressive experience. The edge-to-edge screen is uninterrupted, but the curved screen can register some accidental touches. Once you get a hang of it, you can manage it well.

OnePlus 12 has a blue diamond pixel layout, which is paired with single-pixel calibration technology, contributing to clarity, peak brightness of 4500 nits, and realism in photos and videos. The LTPO technology allows seamless adjustment of the refresh rate, providing an efficient and smooth display transition. It peaks at 120Hz, which makes transitions as smooth as they can be. The touch is registered accurately, and swiping through social media feeds can be done with such ease. The advantage of LTPO technology is that the refresh rate is adjusted automatically from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the tasks. Overall, you get a smooth user experience with the display.

Having used the OnePlus 12 as a primary device, it becomes clear that the display is well suited for gaming, be it PUBG: Mobile or Genshin Impact. But it is also a multimedia powerhouse, letting you watch your favourite content on popular OTT apps, thanks to Dolby Vision, which unlocks HDR imaging.

Performance

OnePlus 12 excels in performance, which doesn't come as a surprise as it is powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, complemented by the Trinity Engine, a proprietary technology developed by OnePlus that intelligently taps into the smartphone's hardware for a fast and smooth user experience. Whether multitasking, engaging in heavy-duty tasks, or enjoying intensive gaming sessions, OnePlus 12 will not let you down.

With high power comes the worry of battery drain. OnePlus has you covered with the CPU-Vitalization technology, which tackles the dilemma between high performance and power consumption. OnePlus 12 is designed in such a way that it achieves top-level performance while extending battery life. OnePlus fine-tunes the relationship between frame rate, CPU frequency, and energy consumption, which means the device can last a bit longer under heavy usage.

OnePlus 12's performance during heavy gaming sessions is particularly noteworthy. The device excels in terms of screen brightness, battery efficiency, and temperature control during activities. We've used the phone for video recording, using GPS, social media scrolling, web browsing, and extended gaming. The device maintains lower power consumption and ensures smooth performance.

The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos create immersive 3D sound spaces, and there's a setting to control different profiles. What impressed me is the Aqua Touch technology, which provides accurate touch control even with water on the screen. This can be a life-saver in many scenarios.

It is without doubt that the OnePlus 12 is a high-performing flagship that will not let you down, but this time the power consumption has been managed well, so that's a bonus right there.

Camera

OnePlus 12's camera is a standout feature, something we could not have until a few years ago. OnePlus has truly come a long way. OnePlus 12 boasts a 50MP wide-angle camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, an industry-first sensor which captures images in good clarity in natural colour schemes, even in low-light conditions — thanks to its large aperture.

Then there's a 3x periscope camera, which lets you go from 3x to an impressive 120x. Yes, shoot for the moon. But the magnification game is not the best out there. I liked the what I saw up until 3X, but with 6X the colours tend to shift and details are softened, losing out on important white balance. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures steady shots, but it only mitigates the impact of small shakes during photography.

Like many OEMs, OnePlus, too, is invested in AI for its camera. The HDR algorithm enhances the OnePlus 12's photo quality by balancing light and capturing real-time details. This algorithm understands the scene, recognizing subjects like human faces, and then delivers results with nuanced highlights and shadows.

Portrait Mode on the OnePlus 12 is another area of improvement, offering wider portrait angles and smoother shot framing. The soft bokeh and flare effects, inspired by Hasselblad cameras, deliver an authentic depth of field, making subjects stand out. Even the macro shots come out real nice in well-lit areas, picking up a good amount of details and highlights.

OnePlus 12's camera capabilities contribute to a flagship experience that meets user expectations, but don't exceed them just yet. In ideal lighting conditions, it captures stunning images. OnePlus 12 emerges as a reliable flagship in this regard. But in cases of indoor or dim lighting, you'll notice some images to be off-putting. This may just be a minor issue, and OnePlus will get it right in the next software update. For now, there's room for improvement, albeit a little.

Check out some samples here:

1 / 20







































Zooming capabilities: Indoor

1 / 5









Battery and Charging

OnePlus 12 comes equipped with a 5400mAh battery, which is backed by 100W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. This is OnePlus' area of expertise, and no doubt OnePlus 12 prioritizes both speed and longevity. What's interesting and worth noting is the wireless fast charging, which is faster than Samsung Galaxy or Apple flagships.

For this year's model, the SUPERVOOC Charging Management Chip prioritises efficient and safe charging. Users can head into battery settings to choose between smart charging and stopping charging at 80%, both of which are wise choices. You can also keep a tab on the battery health, which should be in good condition if you choose the latter.

The 5,400mAh battery is big enough already, but with Qualcomm's SD 8 Gen 3 power efficiency, the OnePlus 12 is poised to last longer. For an average user, a day and a half of battery life is not a stretch. Even heavy users can make do with a single charge for a whole day. Now, the best part is, in order to get a whole day's worth of use, you just have to plug the phone in to charge for less than 30 minutes. It is as good as it can get. Even if you're wirelessly charging the device, it takes less than an hour. Other phones can take up twice as much time.

Verdict

In conclusion, the OnePlus 12 delivers a well-rounded flagship experience, fusing a blend of head-turning design, robust performance, and stellar battery. The device's battery and charging tech surpasses competition. OnePlus 12 stands out as a reliable choice in the competitive flagship smartphone market. It sets the right tone for flagships, even though it is only the beginning of what is going to be an intense race in 2024. There's room for improvement in the camera department, particularly in low-light.