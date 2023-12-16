The wait is finally over. OnePlus finally has a date for the launch of its new flagship series. In a video, OnePlus not only reminisces about a decade marked by milestones but also unveils plans for the global expansion of the OnePlus 12 series. There's a special surprise for fans, too. OnePlus is also launching OnePlus 12R alongside its premium flagship.

The highlight of the video is the introduction of the OnePlus 12 Series, which was recently launched in China. OnePlus 12, equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, promises cutting-edge features, including the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a 64MP 3x periscope lens. The device stands out with its Flowy Emerald colorway, adding a touch of elegance to its design.

In terms of specs, OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch 2K OLED LTPO 3.0 Pro-XDR BOE X1 display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures a visually stunning and seamless experience for various activities, from gaming to video streaming and web browsing—an area where OnePlus has consistently garnered acclaim.

OnePlus 12 features a marble back panel with an eye-catching green finish, reminiscent of the OnePlus 11's design. Under the hood, it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, based on 4nm architecture. The combination of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage ensures swift performance, making multitasking and handling heavy tasks effortless.

The camera system of the OnePlus 12 has undergone significant improvements, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT808 sensor with OIS as the primary lens, complemented by a 48MP IMX581 sensor and a new 64MP omnivision OV64B OIS Periscope zoom lens. The front camera boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor, enhancing the device's photography capabilities.

Beyond its specifications, OnePlus 12 offers additional features such as an IR blaster for remote control functionality, NFC, a 5400mAh battery for all-day usage, and 100W wired charging. Additionally, the device is equipped with dust and water resistance, ensuring durability across various environments.

OnePlus 12 also offers super linear dual stereo speakers, a peak brightness of 4500nits, DisplayMate A+ rating, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, making it ideal for multimedia consumption.

As for OnePlus 12R, we can expect slightly toned-down specs with a competitive price tag to attract the masses.

With its expansion into more than 50 markets globally and a registered community member base surpassing 50.2 million users, OnePlus has made a mark in its decade of presence. As of October 2023, global sales have witnessed a remarkable 59% growth compared to the same period in the previous year, with a substantial 40% increase in sales in India alone. Can OnePlus continue its streak with the OnePlus 12 in 2024? Time will tell.