OnePlus 12 is gearing up for its India launch sooner than expected, which is going to follow the official unveiling in China on December 5. The company has indirectly confirmed the Indian debut, with the flagship phone already listed on the official OnePlus website with an intriguing contest notice.

This upcoming device is generating buzz for its promising features and design enhancements. Currently, OnePlus has defined its upcoming flagship to be inspired by nature, perfected by OnePlus, adding that it is a "mesmerizing fusion of luxury and durability delivers the unparalleled smoothness of nature." Quite intriguing, right?

The Indian variant, as shown on the official website, boasts a stunning marble back panel in an attractive green paint, adding a touch of elegance to the device. A video teaser released in China reveals that the OnePlus 12 will be available in three distinct colors: white, black, and green. It remains to be seen if all three colours will make it to India, which is highly likely.

While specific technical specifications are yet to be officially disclosed, OnePlus has shared some key features that promise an exceptional user experience. The device will sport a BOE ProXDR display with a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, earning it an A+ certification from DisplayMate for one of the best displays in the market.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring robust performance and seamless multitasking. OnePlus enthusiasts can also look forward to a new generation X-axis motor for enhanced functionality.

The software front is equally exciting, with the OnePlus 12 expected to run on ColorOS 14, based on the latest Android 14 operating system. This promises a smooth and feature-rich user interface, aligning with the brand's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the quad rear camera system is set to impress, featuring a primary Sony LYTIA LYT808 rear camera sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The Hasselblad branding is also hard to miss, but it is not a surprising addition. While other details are eagerly awaited, OnePlus enthusiasts can anticipate a significant leap in camera performance. It looks like a lot of work has been put into the camera this time around.