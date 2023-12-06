The OnePlus 12 has finally arrived, and it sets a new benchmark for flagship smartphones. The new flagship was launched in China, with India launch planned for next month. Packed with cutting-edge technology and some impressive specs, this phone is designed to deliver a renewed take on power.

Let's take a look at the specs of the OnePlus 12 before it gets launched in India.

OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch 2K OLED LTPO 3.0 Pro-XDR BOE X1 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This combination ensures incredibly smooth visuals, something OnePlus is already loved and known for. From gaming to watching videos, or browsing the web, the OnePlus 12's display will demonstrate its smoothness.

OnePlus 12 boasts a stunning marble back panel in an attractive green paint, adding a touch of elegance to the device. The camera module looks identical to the OnePlus 11.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built on 4nm process, OnePlus 12 packs raw power. There's LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage ensure fast performance and responsiveness, making multitasking and handling demanding applications a breeze. And with the Adreno 750 GPU, mobile gaming is at its absolute best.

OnePlus 12 gets upgraded triple rear camera system as well, which is led by a 50MP Sony LYT808 sensor with OIS. This is complemented by a 48MP IMX581 sensor and a 64MP omnivision OV64B OIS Periscope zoom lens. To round off the camera setup, there's a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera.

OnePlus 12 goes beyond just specs. It boasts an array of innovative features that enhance the user experience. The IR blaster allows for remote control use, while NFC enables convenient contactless payments. The massive 5400mAh battery ensures all-day power, while the 100W wired charging technology allows you to quickly top up your battery. Additionally, the phone comes with dust and water resistance, making it suitable for any environment.

OnePlus 12 also offers an immersive multimedia experience with its super linear dual stereo speakers and 4500nits peak brightness. The phone also features DisplayMate A+ rating, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection for a premium visual experience. The Pixelworks X7 Independent display technology ensures accurate color rendering and an optimized viewing experience.

With its impressive specs, powerful features, and innovative design, the OnePlus 12 is a smartphone that will turn some heads. With the India launch planned for next month, the buyers are surely eager to get a look and feel of the new flagship of 2024.