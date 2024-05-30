OnePlus has launched a new color variant of its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone. The Glacial White edition will be available in India starting June 6, 2024. This limited-edition model highlights OnePlus' commitment to blending exceptional craftsmanship with cutting-edge performance, consistent with the much-lauded OnePlus 12 Series released earlier this year.

The Glacial White edition of the OnePlus 12 draws inspiration from the serene beauty and resilience of glaciers. It features a sleek, contemporary design that combines powerful functionality with sophisticated aesthetics, aiming to provide a balanced experience amidst the chaos of modern life.

OnePlus 12: Features and specs

OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch 2K OLED LTPO 3.0 Pro-XDR BOE X1 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals whether for gaming, watching videos, or web browsing. Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built on a 4nm process. It includes LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for fast performance and responsiveness, enhancing multitasking and handling demanding applications. The Adreno 750 GPU ensures top-tier mobile gaming performance.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera system, led by a 50MP Sony LYT808 sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 48MP IMX581 sensor and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B OIS periscope zoom lens. The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor, catering to high-quality selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 12 includes an array of features designed to enhance user experience. An IR blaster allows for remote control use, while NFC enables convenient contactless payments. The device houses a massive 5400mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging technology for quick top-ups. It also boasts dust and water resistance.

For an immersive multimedia experience, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with super linear dual stereo speakers and achieves 4500 nits peak brightness. It holds a DisplayMate A+ rating and supports Dolby Vision and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Pixelworks X7 independent display technology ensures accurate color rendering and an optimized viewing experience.

With its impressive specifications, powerful features, and innovative design, the OnePlus 12 is set to attract considerable attention. The Indian market is eagerly anticipating the launch of this new flagship model, which promises to set a high standard for smartphones in 2024.