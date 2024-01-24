OnePlus has made a significant stride in the smartphone market with the launch of its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, in India. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company's decade-long pursuit of excellence and innovation. OnePlus 12, available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black, is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase starting January 30.

OnePlus 12 is designed to deliver uncompromising performance. At its core is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, an ultra-intelligent chip promising top-tier performance and power efficiency with up to 30% improved CPU performance and a 25% enhancement in GPU performance.

OnePlus 12 introduces Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System, featuring a 3D capillary dissipation structure and a dual VC design with OnePlus' largest-ever surface area covering 9,140 mm², revolutionizing the flow of the coolant to significantly reduce overheating. This makes the OnePlus 12 a versatile companion for activities such as marathon gaming sessions, pro-level video editing, and concurrent charging without risk of overheating.

OnePlus 12 also features a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display with a peak brightness of 4500nits. Complimenting this is a robust 5400mAh duel-cell battery system, supporting 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The phone can be fully charged in just 26 minutes with wired charging and 55 minutes wirelessly.

In terms of optics, the phone features a 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera which powers a triple camera system of a LYT808 50MP main camera, a 64MP OV64B 3X periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus 12R, meanwhile, comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen which combines upgraded brightness and colour levels with better-than-ever responsiveness. The device boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5,500 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50MP camera, and more.

Alongside the new phones, OnePlus also unveiled its latest wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 3. These buds feature 10.4mm drivers, a 6mm tweeter, and active noise cancellation rated at 48dB. With fast pairing, an IP55 rating, and up to 44 hours of total battery life, the OnePlus Buds 3 promise an immersive listening experience and enduring performance. At Rs 5,499, they present a more affordable option compared to premium buds from Samsung and Apple.

