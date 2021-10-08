A terrorist was killed while another managed to escape during a brief encounter in Natipora near the post office of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.

According to police, a group of terrorists fired upon a police party near Natipora, which was retaliated by alert cops triggering a brief encounter.

"Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During an ensuing chance encounter, one terrorist got neutralized but one escaped," Kashmir zone police tweeted after the encounter.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist. Meanwhile, searches have been launched to nab another fleeing terrorist.

Identity card recovered from terrorists

Later, police said that terrorist killed in a brief gunfight near the Natipora area of Srinagar has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.

"As per the I/Card recovered from the killed 9terrorist), he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with terrorist outfit LeT," police said in a tweet.

According to police that two magazines, one AK-47 and a pi bag with fruits were recovered from the killed terrorist.

Security agencies have input about presence of terrorists

Police sources said that security agencies were already having inputs about the presence of terrorists in the surrounding areas of Srinagar.

"We were closely monitoring activities in the areas here", police sources said and a terrorist was eliminated before any incident.

After Thursday's gruesome killings of a principal and teacher, senior police officers are keenly monitoring surveillance and had deputed a special team in the sensitive areas.

IED defused in Anantnag

A-Bomb Disposal Squad has defused an Improvised Explosive Device after it was detected by the security forces in the Achabal area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

Reports said that IED was detected by a joint team of police party from Police Station Achabal along with soldiers from 19 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF personnel from 164 Battalion on Achabal- Kokernag road.

A-Bomb Disposal Squad later rushed to the spot and destroyed the IED without causing any harm. The movement of people was restricted along the road. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.