Continuing attack on unarmed civilians, terrorist on Saturday shot dead youth in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar city while another civilian was seriously injured in Batmallo area of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday. A police official said that a youth, who was a bodybuilder identified as Abdul Rehman Guroo, a resident of Chattabal, Srinagar, was fired from a point-blank range. He was shifted to nearby SMHS, where he succumbed.

Police statement on killing of bodybuilder

"Today evening Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired on a civilian. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot", the police spokesman said.

Officers attending the terror crime spot received information that a youth Majid Ahmad Gojri son of Abdul Rehman resident of Chattabal Srinagar was shot at by the terrorists near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar. He has received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Although the injured was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on.

Civilian attacked in Srinagar, shifted to hospital

In another incident, terrorists fired upon a civilian at SD Colony area of Batamaloo in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Friday. A senior Police officer said terrorists fired upon a civilian identifying him as Mohd Shafi Dar (45) son of Abdul Rehman Dar resident of Batamalo. He has received a bullet wound in the abdomen.

He has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be critical.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and a search in the area is going on.

Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker

Terrorists hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening but there was no damage due to the explosion, police said.

"The incident occurred on Saturday evening. Terrorists hurled a grenade towards 40 Battalion CRPF bunker at K P Road in the south Kashmir district," a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the target and exploded nearby without causing any loss.