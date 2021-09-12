Jammu and Kashmir mainstream party leaders have condemned the killing of a Jammu and Kashmir police Sub-Inspector in a terrorist attack on Sunday.

Terrorists fired upon police Sub-Inspector identified as Arshid Ahmad from a close range in Khanyar area of Srinagar. He was moved to the hospital in a critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Former Chief Minister and J&K National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub-Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat."

Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference leader Imran Ansari while condemning the attack tweeted, "Strongly condemn the killing of JK police Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad. A young life snatched in broad daylight, leaving behind his family in perpetual mourning and sense of grief. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat."

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar on Sunday. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family."

Condemning the killing of Arshid Ahmad, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari termed the incident extremely barbaric that can yield nothing except more miseries to the people.

"Khanyar incident is an addition to the senseless bloodshed that has made another Kashmiri family a victim of violence," he said in his condolence message.

(With inputs from IANS)