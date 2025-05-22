It's been a month since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed lives of 26 innocent civilians. As the nation grapples with grief following the tragic terror attack on April 22, there is a growing call for strength, unity, and healing. In these deeply painful moments, the spiritual words of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, global humanitarian and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, are being widely shared for the comfort and courage they offer.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's messages on faith, resilience, and inner peace are resonating deeply across communities, reminding people that while we cannot always change external circumstances, we can find strength within to endure them.

"If you think your faith in God is doing a favor to God, then you are mistaken. Your faith in God or Guru does nothing to God or Guru." "Faith is your wealth. Faith gives you strength instantly. Faith brings you stability, centeredness, calmness, and love. Faith is your blessing."

Another teaching especially relevant in the current climate of uncertainty and pain is:

"To have faith is to realise that God is protecting you. This is a necessary and sufficient condition to move ahead in life."

As the nation reels under the emotional weight of such an attack, Gurudev's words remind citizens that crises often test the limits of human endurance—but they can also awaken collective strength.

"Faith comes into play only at the time of crisis, and the funniest thing is—at the time of crisis, the first thing one loses is faith," he once observed, noting how essential it is to nurture faith in oneself, the world, and the divine during difficult times.

Here are quotes about faith:

"Faith is realising you will always get what you need." "There are three types of faith: In oneself, in the world and in the divine. And the three are connected. One must have all three to be strong." "To have faith is to realise that God is protecting you. This is a necessary and a sufficient condition to move ahead in life." "When the knowledge that "I am blessed" is established firmly in one's life, it is called faith."

In a world clouded by doubt and fear, his reflection offers hope:

Often people say behind every successful man is a woman. But I say behind every success, there is the Divine saying "I am behind you"

Beyond spiritual reflection, these messages are increasingly being seen as tools of emotional resilience, helping individuals and families process grief and regain a sense of grounded hope.

As tributes pour in for the victims of the Pahalgam attack, citizens across social media and spiritual forums are turning to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's words as a source of calm, healing, and strength—a reminder that while darkness can strike unexpectedly, light must be consciously kindled from within.