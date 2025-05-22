Exactly one month has passed since the horrific terror attack in the serene landscapes of the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Out of the fourteen terrorists believed to be involved in committing this crime, six have been eliminated by the security forces so far.

The brutal terror attack on April 22, 2025, shocked not only Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation. In this heinous act, the terrorists targeted unarmed tourists from various parts of the country, including families, the young, and the elderly, who had come to spend some peaceful moments in the lap of nature.

The attack stained the tranquil valleys of Pahalgam with blood and sent a wave of grief and anger across the country. One month later, Indian security forces have neutralized six of the fourteen terrorists involved, while the Indian Army has given a befitting response by destroying terror infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Following the Pahalgam attack, Indian security forces launched a massive and coordinated operation against terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The operation was jointly conducted by the Army, paramilitary forces, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Based on intelligence inputs and local cooperation, the security forces identified the terrorists responsible for the attack. So far, six have been killed in encounters, but the remaining eight are still at large.

The search operation has been intensified in the forests, mountains, and densely populated areas of the Kashmir Valley to capture or eliminate the absconding terrorists. With the deployment of drones, surveillance equipment, and special forces, security personnel are scouring every possible hideout to ensure these terrorists are brought to justice as soon as possible.

The Indian Army's response extended beyond the Kashmir Valley, targeting the very sources of terrorism across the border. Precise and strategic strikes were carried out on training camps, arms depots, and command centers of terrorist organizations in Pakistan and PoJK.

These nine strikes have severely damaged terrorist networks and crippled their support infrastructure. According to sources, state-of-the-art technology and intelligence were used in these operations to ensure only terrorist hideouts were targeted, avoiding civilian casualties. This action is a clear reflection of India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and sends a strong message that those who harm innocent lives will not be spared.

This firm stand taken by the Indian government and the armed forces is not only a critical step toward establishing peace in the Kashmir Valley but also reassures the citizens of the country that their safety is of paramount importance. It sends a powerful message to terrorists and their supporters that India will never compromise on its sovereignty or the security of its people. As the operation continues, the nation's eyes remain fixed on the brave security forces who are working relentlessly, not just to punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, but to restore lasting peace in Kashmir.