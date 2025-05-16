Within days of releasing a list of 14 dreaded terrorists involved in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, security forces have eliminated six of them in two encounters in Shopian and Tral in south Kashmir.

Three terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a fierce encounter in the Shopian district of south Kashmir, while another three were neutralised on Thursday during a gunfight in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

Following the brutal terror attack in the picturesque Pahalgam resort on April 22, intelligence agencies released a list of 14 local terrorists currently active in the Union Territory. On Tuesday and Thursday, security forces neutralised six of them during encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts. With eight terrorists still at large, an intensive manhunt is underway to bring them to justice.

Coordinated Efforts Lead to the Killing of Six Terrorists

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, stated that a strategic review of the heightened terror activity in the Valley prompted an "intensified focus on operations."

"Based on credible intelligence and seamless coordination," Birdi said during a press conference alongside Army and CRPF officers, "we launched two pinpoint operations—one in the challenging upper forests of Keller, the other in a residential area of Tral—evacuating civilians in advance and ensuring a professional execution that neutralised six terrorists."

Major General Dhananjay Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Victor Force, highlighted the adaptability of the operations.

"Whether in dense forests or populated areas, terrorists will find no sanctuary," he asserted, noting that one of the militants, Shahid Kuttay, was involved in two major attacks, including one targeting a German tourist.

IG CRPF Mitesh praised the joint effort, saying, "Our jawans and officers delivered with precision—this success is proof of our inter-agency teamwork and professionalism." He appealed for continued public support, emphasizing that timely local intelligence remains "vital to eradicating terrorism completely from Jammu and Kashmir."

Major General Joshi added that of the six terrorists killed, the most prominent was Shahid Kuttay, who had been involved in multiple major attacks.

Terrorists Still on the Security Forces' List

Adil Rehman Dentoo : Joined LeT in 2021 and is currently the Sopore district commander of the banned outfit.

: Joined LeT in 2021 and is currently the Sopore district commander of the banned outfit. Zubair Ahmed Wani : Also known as Abu Ubaida or Usman, he is the Chief Operational Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Anantnag district. Categorised as an A+ terrorist, he has been repeatedly involved in attacks on security forces since 2018.

: Also known as Abu Ubaida or Usman, he is the Chief Operational Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Anantnag district. Categorised as an A+ terrorist, he has been repeatedly involved in attacks on security forces since 2018. Haris Nazir: A Pulwama-based terrorist who joined LeT in 2023.

A Pulwama-based terrorist who joined LeT in 2023. Naseer Ahmed Wani: Active in Shopian since 2019 as a member of LeT, he has significantly aided Pakistani terrorists.

Active in Shopian since 2019 as a member of LeT, he has significantly aided Pakistani terrorists. Aamir Ahmed Dar: Active in Shopian since 2023 and works with LeT. He plays a major role in supporting foreign terrorists.

Active in Shopian since 2023 and works with LeT. He plays a major role in supporting foreign terrorists. Asif Ahmed Khanday: A resident of Shopian, he joined Hizbul Mujahideen in July 2015 and remains an active member, aiding Pakistani terrorists.

A resident of Shopian, he joined Hizbul Mujahideen in July 2015 and remains an active member, aiding Pakistani terrorists. Haroon Rashid Ganai: A Hizbul Mujahideen operative from Anantnag. He trained in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2018 and reportedly returned to South Kashmir recently.

A Hizbul Mujahideen operative from Anantnag. He trained in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2018 and reportedly returned to South Kashmir recently. Zakir Ahmed Ganie: A major terrorist from Kulgam associated with LeT, he has been actively involved in attacks on security forces and targeted killings.

Terrorists Eliminated in Shopian and Pulwama Encounters

Shahid Kuttay: A self-styled operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), he was a resident of Chotipora Heerpora, Shopian, and joined the terror ranks in March 2023. He was a category "A" terrorist and was involved in the April 8, 2024, attack at Danish Resort, where two German tourists and a driver were injured. He also participated in the killing of a BJP sarpanch in Heerpora, Shopian, on May 18, 2024, and the killing of a Territorial Army personnel in Behibagh, Kulgam, on February 3, 2025.

Adnan Shafi Dar: A 21-year-old resident of Wanduna Melhora, Shopian. He joined LeT in October 2024 and was a category "C" terrorist. He was involved in the killing of a non-local labourer in Wachi, Shopian.

Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh: An active LeT terrorist from Pulwama, involved in terrorist activities since 2023.

Asif Ahmed Sheikh: Killed in Thursday's encounter in Tral, Pulwama, he was a JeM terrorist and self-styled district commander of Awantipora. He had been involved in terrorism since 2022.

Aamir Nazir Wani: A JeM terrorist active in Pulwama since 2024.

Yawar Ahmed Bhat: Also active in Pulwama and associated with JeM since 2024.