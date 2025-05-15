Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor is the biggest action ever taken by India against terrorism.

"For the last 35–40 years, India has been facing terrorism emanating from across the border. Today, India has made it clear to the entire world that we can go to any extent in our fight against terrorism," Singh said while interacting with troops in Srinagar.

Dubbing Pakistan a "factory of terrorism," the Defence Minister said, "Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question before the entire world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? I believe Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be placed under the supervision of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)."

"By carrying out the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, an attempt was made to strike at the very forehead of India—an attempt to fracture our social unity," the Defence Minister added. "They attacked India on the forehead, and we have inflicted wounds on their chest. The only cure for Pakistan's wounds lies in it stopping the shelter and support of anti-India terrorist organizations, and ensuring that its soil is not used against India."

Addressing the brave soldiers of the Indian Army at Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar. https://t.co/tpEqiG6btE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 15, 2025

Condemning Pakistan for not honouring its commitments, Singh said, "You may recall that about 21 years ago, this very Pakistan declared in Islamabad, in the presence of Atal Ji, that terrorism would no longer be exported from its soil. But Pakistan deceived India then, and continues to deceive even today.

"It is now paying a heavy price for this deceit. And if terrorism continues, that price will only increase," he warned.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly redefined India's counter-terrorism policy, stating that any terrorist attack on Indian soil will be treated as an act of war.

"The understanding between the two countries is that no unwarranted action should take place across the border. If any such action occurs, the consequences will be far-reaching. Our Prime Minister has also made it clear that terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand—and that if there is to be any dialogue, it will be on terrorism and the liberation of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)."

The Defence Minister asserted that the success of Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message to the terrorist organizations hiding in Pakistan—and their handlers—that they are no longer safe.

"Now, they are on the radar of Indian forces. The world knows that the aim of our forces is infallible, and once they target, it is the enemy who is left counting the cost," he said.

"Today, the strength of India's resolve against terrorism is evident from the fact that we have not succumbed to nuclear blackmail. The entire world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has issued nuclear threats to India multiple times," he added.