Within minutes after the Ministry of External Affairs announced a ceasefire agreement, tensions escalated in the Union Territory as Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling across multiple sectors in different sectors across Jammu and Kashmir.

While sounds of blasts were heard in some parts of the Kashmir Valley, the Pakistani Army resorted to targeting some posts on the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC)

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

In addition to heavy artillery barrages targeting Indian posts, Pakistan made abortive attempts to breach Indian airspace with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), prompting heightened security measures and widespread alarm among local residents.

What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

Amid heavy shelling and the sound of the intrusion of drones, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire.

" What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!", Omar Abdullah posted on X, adding, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up"

Heavy shelling on IB, LoC

Reports confirmed ceasefire violations in several key sectors of Jammu province, including R S Pura, Akhnoor, Bhimber Gali, and Sunderbani.

Pakistani forces initiated intense shelling on Indian positions, targeting both military outposts and civilian areas in a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement. The unprovoked attacks, which began early Saturday, underscored Pakistan's continued disregard for diplomatic commitments and regional stability.

Locals from R S Pura and Akhnoor said that firing started at 8.30 on Saturday evening and was going on till the filing of this report.

In Pallanwallan and Chamb sectors of Akhnoor sector, Pakistani forces employed heavy artillery to disrupt peace along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army responded swiftly, engaging in retaliatory fire to neutralize the threat and protect civilian lives.

Apart from resuming shelling, Pakistani forces made abortive attempts to target vital installations using drones in multiple areas.

Eyewitnesses in the Miran Sahib of RS Pura sector and the Khour area of the Akhnoor sector confirmed sightings of UAV-like objects hovering over Indian airspace at approximately 8:30 PM on Saturday.

Similar drone activities were noted in the Chamb-Jourian area, raising concerns about potential reconnaissance or attack missions.

Blackout in Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur

Within minutes after some Pakistani drones were spotted, sirens echoed across parts of Udhampur, Samba, and Jammu districts, signaling an imminent threat.

Following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the authorities, residents of Jammu, Samba and Udhampur towns observed strict blackouts.

As people observed a blackout, forces immediately activated the Air Defence System to track and neutralize the intruding drones originating from across the border. Security officials confirmed that these incursions were thwarted, but the incidents highlighted Pakistan's escalating use of technology to provoke India.