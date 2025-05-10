Taking serious note of rumours being spread on social media amid heavy cross-border shelling and alleged attempts by Pakistan to target vital installations, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday warned against the circulation of fake and unverified news.

A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Government appreciated the citizens for their continued resilience and trust in the face of recent developments.

"All necessary measures are being taken, and the government is fully prepared and equipped to handle any situation. There is no cause for alarm," the spokesperson said, adding, "The general public is requested to stay calm and not panic. Please follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the NDMA and the Government in this regard."

Public Advised Against Spreading Rumours

The government emphasized that misinformation and unverified claims circulating on social media can cause unnecessary panic.

"Residents are strongly advised to avoid engaging with or spreading rumours. Trust only credible news channels and official government communications for accurate information," the spokesperson said.

He further appealed to both the public and media personnel to be responsible while sharing information and to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

"Further updates will be shared only through official government channels. The Government reaffirms its commitment to the safety and security of every citizen and stands united with the people in these testing times," the spokesperson added.

"The government is fully prepared to deal with any kind of exigency and is continuously monitoring the situation. The Health Department has activated its emergency protocols and is fully equipped to handle any medical emergencies," he said. "Public cooperation in maintaining peace and discipline during these times is crucial."

No Need to Panic; Adequate Supply of Essential Commodities in J&K

In view of the prevailing situation, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid panic.

He assured that there is no shortage of essential commodities, including food grains, petroleum products, and LPG, across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister informed that sufficient stocks are available at all distribution points and that necessary arrangements have been made to maintain regular supplies.

"There is absolutely no need to panic. We have adequate reserves, and my team of dedicated officers is constantly monitoring the situation and taking timely decisions to ensure uninterrupted supply," he stated.

He also expressed gratitude to trader associations and federations for their cooperation in maintaining a steady supply chain.

"Their support has been crucial in ensuring normalcy in the availability of various commodities," he added.