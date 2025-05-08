Amid an eerie silence following a "Bloody Wednesday," migration has begun from the bloodshed-affected and ill-fated town of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, as a large number of residents have moved to safer places.

With Poonch town falling directly within the range of Pakistani shelling, many residents of this border area have relocated to villages or other safer locations. This morning, several families moved to Jammu for safety, while many others preferred to return to their villages, which are comparatively less vulnerable to Pakistani shelling.

Following the tragic events of Wednesday, which claimed the lives of 15 civilians, including a brother and sister, residents of the town spent the day performing the last rites of those killed in the attacks.

"For the first time since 1971, we witnessed such heavy shelling resulting in massive casualties and widespread destruction. The Pakistani Army specifically targeted civilian areas in Poonch. A Gurdwara, Geeta Bhawan, a madrasa, and a mosque were all targeted from across the Line of Control," said Jagdev Singh, an elderly resident of Poonch. He added, "The residents of Poonch have always borne the brunt of Indo-Pak hostility, but this time, the Pakistani Army crossed all limits."

MLA Poonch, Aijaz Jan, stated that affected families have been shifted to safer locations. He added that residents of the worst-hit Gali Pindi village have been relocated to the Polytechnic College in Poonch.

"After holding an urgent meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Poonch, I have ensured that four fully-equipped relief centres are now operational to provide shelter, safety, and care to those affected by the current situation," he said. "Relief centres have been set up at the University Campus in Dingla, Carmel School Chandak, Higher Secondary School Chandak, and Ishat-ul-Uloom Chandak."

Poonch Gurdwara specifically targeted by Pakistan Army

Four Sikhs, including a Raagi, were among the victims of Pakistani shelling in Poonch town on Wednesday. The Pakistani Army shelled the Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Poonch, resulting in the deaths of three Sikh civilians and extensive damage to the sacred site. The attack, which occurred amid cross-border hostilities following India's Operation Sandoor, has sparked widespread outrage among Sikh organizations across the country.

The deceased have been identified as Bhai Amrik Singh Raagi, a revered religious singer; Amarjeet Singh, a retired serviceman; and Ranjit Singh, a local shopkeeper. Ruby Kour, wife of Shallu Singh of Mohalla Sardaran, Mankote, Mendhar, Poonch, was also among the victims.

Shelling victim wrongly branded a terrorist by media

A teacher at a madrasa in Poonch, who lost his life in the Pakistani shelling, was wrongly labeled a terrorist commander by certain media outlets. Following the broadcast of this false claim, the deceased's family members, along with local residents, staged a protest demanding the registration of an FIR against the media houses responsible for spreading fake news.

The police later clarified that there was no evidence linking the late Maulana Mohamad Iqbal to any terror activities.

"It has come to the notice of Poonch Police that certain media channels and social media platforms are circulating baseless and misleading reports regarding the death of Maulana Mohamad Iqbal, son of Peer Baksh, resident of Village Baila, Tehsil Mandi, aged approximately 46 years, who died in cross-border shelling at Madrasa Zia-ul-Uloom, Poonch city," a police spokesperson said.

The statement further added that Maulana Mohamad Iqbal was a respected religious figure in the community with no connections to any terror outfit.

"Misreporting of such sensitive incidents not only creates unnecessary panic but also disrespects the dignity of the deceased and the sentiments of the bereaved family," the police said.

"It is hereby warned that any media outlet, journalist, or individual found spreading such fake news will face legal action under the relevant provisions of law," the statement concluded.