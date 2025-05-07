At least ten civilians were killed after Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Massive shelling is going on all along the LoC and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, from Kathua to Uri.

In a devastating incident of cross-border shelling, at least 10 civilians lost their lives and 33 others sustained injuries in the Poonch district alone along the LoC. The shelling targeted several border villages in the Mendhar and Mankote sectors, while the Indian Army responded to the aggression.

Initial reports stated that due to intense shelling by Pakistani forces, ten civilians were killed and approximately 33 others were injured. Many of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

The injured victims have been shifted to the district hospital in Poonch, where their condition is being closely monitored. Authorities are working to provide immediate relief and have assured full support to the affected families.

The shelling has caused significant damage to property, with several houses in the affected areas either destroyed or severely damaged. Local authorities, including district officials and police, are working to evacuate people from vulnerable areas and are implementing safety measures to prevent further casualties.

In a statement, the Army said, "During the night of 06–07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing, including artillery shelling, from posts across the Line of Control and International Border opposite Jammu & Kashmir."

The deceased have been identified as: