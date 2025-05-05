Amid unprovoked firing and heightened tension along the Line of Control (LoC), security forces on Monday busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch.

Five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), multiple radio sets, wires, binoculars, and blankets were recovered from the hideout, which was uncovered in a village in Surankote tehsil of Poonch.

According to reports, the hideout was discovered during a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Romeo Force of the Indian Army.

Sources said the operation was launched in the Marhote area based on specific intelligence inputs. During the search, a terror hideout was located, leading to the recovery of arms and explosives.

The seized items include five IEDs, five packets of urea, and other ammunition. A 5 kg gas cylinder, a pair of binoculars, two wireless sets, an empty pouch, two woollen caps, three trousers, and a plate were also recovered.

An official stated that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Reports suggest that the terrorists were planning to plant these IEDs in busy areas to trigger blasts. The timely detection of the hideout has averted a major tragedy in Poonch and nearby areas.

It is believed that the arms and ammunition were smuggled across the LoC to be handed over to terrorists active in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Unprovoked Firing Continues for 11th Consecutive Day; Pak Troops Target Forward Posts

Meanwhile, unprovoked firing from across the border continued for the 11th consecutive day, as Pakistani troops targeted eight forward sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, violating ceasefire agreements.

"During the night of May 4 and 5, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir," said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

"The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately," he added.

The firing was initiated by Pakistani troops across five border districts—Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch in the south of the Pir Panjal range in the Jammu region, and Baramulla and Kupwara in the Kashmir Valley—overnight.