Intensifying its campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Kashmir Valley after the Pahalgam terror attack, police on Thursday conducted raids at the residences of terrorist associates in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas.

Just two days after taking action against 65 terror associates, Srinagar Police carried out fresh raids at the residences of 21 more Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist sympathizers. In the last 48 hours alone, nearly 90 terror sympathizers have been targeted in Srinagar.

According to a police spokesperson, extensive searches were conducted at multiple locations across the city in connection with cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The raids targeted OGWs and associates of proscribed terrorist outfits.

The searches were carried out at the following locations and individuals:

Aadil Nazir Janada, son of Nazir Ahmad Janada, resident of Gousia Colony, Babademb – involved in FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS, 13, 16, 19, 20, 39 UAPA, registered at Police Station Khanyar. Faizyab Showkat Dewani, son of Late Showkat Ahmad, resident of Pather Masjid – involved in FIR No. 35/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153A, 153B IPC, Police Station M.R. Gunj. Momin Ahmad Sheikh, adopted son of Wali Mohammad, resident of Aali Kadal – involved in FIR No. 73/2021 U/S 302, 120-B IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 18, 16, 23, 39 UAPA, Police Station Khanyar. Fayaz Ahmad Kullo, son of Abdul Aziz Kullo, resident of Rasmpora Chattabal – involved in FIR No. 97/2016 U/S 148, 189, 336, 477, 341 RPC, Police Station Safakadal. Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar @ Latrum, son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Gani Mohalla, Jamia Masjid – Kashmir-based Pakistani handler/terrorist involved in FIR No. 48/2024. Showkat Ahmad Khandwa, son of Ghulam Rasool Khandwa, resident of Malpora, Jamia Masjid Srinagar – involved in FIR No. 48/2024. Mohd Bariq Magray, son of Mohd Shafi Magray, resident of Kolipora, Khanyar – involved in FIR No. 48/2024. Mohd Rafiq Shah, son of Noor Mohd Shah, resident of Hazari Bazar – involved in FIR No. 48/2024. Yasir Hayat Ahanger, son of Mohd Ashraf Ahanger, resident of Hazari Bazar – involved in FIR No. 48/2024. Sheikh Faisal Rashid, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Firdous Colony, Abu Bakar Lane, Syedpora. Moomin Javid Gojri, son of Javid Ahmad, resident of Shalimar Colony, Syedpora. Suhaib Bin Shafi, resident of Gretabal Kawadara – involved in FIR No. 156/2024 U/S 13, 19, 39 UAPA, Police Station Safakadal. Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Nabi Shah, resident of Naidyar Bala – involved in FIR No. 48/2024. Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday, son of Tariq Ahmad Khanday, resident of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina – involved in FIR No. 112/2023 under UAPA, Police Station Bemina. Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, son of Abdul Ahad Sheikh, resident of Urdu Bazar, Srinagar – involved in FIR No. 07/2004 U/S 307 RPC, 7/28 IA Act, Police Station M.R. Gunj. Wahid Abass, son of Mohd Abass, resident of Kadikadal – involved in FIR No. 48/2024 U/S 109 BNS, 7/27 Arms Act, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 39 UAPA. Shahid Ahmad Lone, son of Ghulam Nabi Lone, resident of Chanpora, Jamia Masjid – involved in FIR No. 48/2024. Imtiyaz Ahmad Chikla, son of Mohammad Sadeeq Chikla, resident of Asaar Colony – involved in FIR No. 02/2020 U/S 307, 120-B IPC, 3/4 Explosives Act, 16, 18 UAPA. Gulzar Ahmad Malla, son of Abdul Ahad Malla, resident of Tiploo Mohalla – involved in FIR No. 41/2021 U/S 13 UAPA, 188, 269 IPC, Police Station Soura. Nazir Ahmad Kandhoo @ Lara, son of Ghulam Ahmad Kandoo, resident of Anchar Soura – involved in FIR No. 77/2020 U/S 13 UAPA, 120-B IPC. Shabir Ahmad Gojri, son of Abdul Salam – involved in FIR No. 07/2024 U/S 13, 38, 39 UAPA, 120-B, 506 IPC, Central Investigation Kashmir (CIK), Srinagar.

The searches were conducted under due legal process, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, and were supervised by senior officers of the J&K Police.

The police spokesperson said the objective was to seize arms, documents, digital devices, and other materials that could serve as evidence or intelligence to detect and deter conspiracies or terrorist activities against national security.

He added that this decisive action reflects the police's resolve to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and prosecuting individuals involved in anti-national and criminal acts.

Srinagar Police remains committed to ensuring peace and security in the city. Anyone found promoting violence, disruption, or unlawful activity will face strict legal consequences, the spokesperson affirmed.

Six held for circulating fake news on social media

In a separate development, Bandipora Police arrested six individuals for spreading false and fabricated news about the police and security forces on social media platforms.

According to officials, the misinformation was related to an alleged encounter at Kulnar, Bazipora, Ajas. Upon receiving credible information from multiple sources, Bandipora Police registered a criminal case against the accused individuals.

Their actions, police said, had the potential to jeopardize national security and disrupt public order in the region. Taking prompt cognizance, Bandipora Police registered FIR No. 71/2025 U/S 152 BNS and 66(f) of the IT Act at Police Station Bandipora. Investigation is underway.

The six arrested individuals have been identified as:

Ajaz Ahmad Gojar Baniya, son of Zulf Deen Gojar Baniya, resident of Bazipora, Ajas. Sartaj Ahmad Malik, son of Mohd Subhan Malik, resident of Malikpora, Rakh-Hajin. Zafran Ahmad Gojar, son of Shah Zaman Gojar, resident of Bazipora, Ajas. Bilal Ahmad Hurra, son of Abdul Hamid Hurra, resident of Gundjahahgir, Hajin. Altaf Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Jabbar Wani, resident of Baharabad, Hajin. Bilal Ahmad Parray, son of Abdul Majeed Parray, resident of Khose Mohalla.

Bandipora Police has urged social media users to act responsibly and avoid actions that violate legal and ethical norms.