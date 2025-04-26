Three days after the horrific terror attack in the picturesque Pahalgam resort, massive search operations have been launched simultaneously across the Kashmir Valley to dismantle the terror ecosystem and to find the link to the carnage.

These operations are part of a broader counter-terrorism strategy aimed at breaking down terrorist networks and their support systems.

The searches were launched across north, south, and central Kashmir by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and paramilitary forces.

In Anantnag district, joint teams comprising the J&K Police, Army, paramilitary forces, and other security agencies have been deployed to conduct coordinated searches—primarily targeting the residences and premises of individuals suspected of having affiliations with terror outfits. These operations are being carried out with utmost professionalism, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public.

The ongoing actions are part of sustained efforts to curb terrorism and maintain peace and security in the region. Authorities have urged the general public to cooperate with the security forces and report any information that could help uphold law and order.

Raids Conducted in Handwara, North Kashmir

Continuing its crackdown on anti-national elements, Handwara Police today conducted a significant and well-coordinated search operation in the Kulangam area.

Acting on specific input related to Case FIR No. 29/2019 under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, registered at Police Station Handwara, police raided the residential house of Ghulam Rasool War, son of Late Asadullah War, a resident of Kulangam.

The raid, part of an ongoing investigation, revealed the accused's continued association with the proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), a serious offence under UAPA provisions. During the search, incriminating material linked to the banned outfit was recovered and seized as per legal procedures. The investigation is ongoing, and further leads are being pursued to expose the wider network of involvement.

Meanwhile, in Baramulla district, the police conducted a search operation at the residence of Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie, son of Abdul Gani Ganie, a resident of Khore Sheerabad, Pattan.

The raid was conducted in connection with FIR No. 78/2024 under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA and Sections 121 and 121-A of the IPC.

The operation, carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, led to the recovery of incriminating material linked to the banned organisation Jammu & Kashmir National Front (JKNF). All recovered items were seized and documented as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Further legal action will follow as the investigation progresses.

Door-to-Door Searches in Ganderbal District

In response to the prevailing threat scenario, Ganderbal Police, in coordination with the Army, CRPF, SSB, and paramilitary forces, has adopted an aggressive approach and launched combing operations in areas believed to be potential hideouts for anti-national elements, OGWs, and their supporters.

According to a police spokesperson, security forces have established a robust security matrix and are strategically targeting areas close to the forest line and snow line.

"During these operations, house-to-house searches are being conducted, and suspected individuals are being interrogated. The multi-pronged strategy adopted by security forces is yielding a significant impact on the ground. All such cordon-and-search operations will continue until tangible results are achieved," the spokesperson stated.

The police have urged citizens to share any information related to elements intent on damaging the social and economic fabric of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.