Amid ongoing combing and search operations in various parts of South Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the elimination of the terrorists involved in the barbaric terror attack at the picturesque Pahalgam resort on April 22.

Following the release of photographs and sketches of the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam massacre, Anantnag Police declared a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on each terrorist involved in the killing of 26 unarmed, innocent civilians on Tuesday.

The gruesome incident marks the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"Any information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists involved in this cowardly act shall be rewarded Rs 20 lakh," Anantnag Police stated in a post on their official X handle, adding that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Along with the sketches, Anantnag Police reiterated the reward of ₹20 lakh for each of the three wanted terrorists:

Hashim Mosa alias Suleman , a Pakistani national affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba

, a Pakistani national affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, also a Pakistani national associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba

also a Pakistani national associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba Adil Hussain Thokar, a local resident of South Kashmir's Anantnag district

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police released the sketches of the suspects believed to be involved in the Baisaran terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district.

Reports indicate that the sketches were prepared with the assistance of survivors of the horrific attack. While two of the suspects are believed to be Pakistani nationals, one is a local. Survivors who were in close proximity to the terrorists shared detailed descriptions that aided in the creation of the sketches. Additional attackers may have remained at a distance, potentially providing cover during the assault. A massive manhunt is currently underway.

The pencil sketches, in black and white, depict the suspects as young men with beards.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.