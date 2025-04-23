A red alert has been issued in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following a gruesome terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, in which 28 people from various parts of the country lost their lives on Tuesday.

The attack took place around 2:30 PM when a group of terrorists, dressed in combat uniforms, opened fire on tourists in the upper reaches of Baisaran — a popular trekking and picnic spot in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

All the victims of the cowardly terror attack were non-locals who had come to the Valley as part of a larger travel group.

According to reports, security forces have launched a large-scale cordon and search operation in the area to track down the attackers. Checkpoints have been intensified on highways and major entry routes across the Valley, with heightened surveillance in both urban centres and rural areas near forests and highlands.

Additional senior police and paramilitary officials have been deployed to Pahalgam to oversee security arrangements, an official said.

A senior government officer from Delhi stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to take over the case, with a team scheduled to arrive in the region on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up across the Udhampur district. At Jakhani Chowk, one of the main entry points, security forces have set up additional checkpoints and are conducting thorough vehicle checks.

Personnel deployment has been increased to ensure heightened vigilance and prevent any untoward incidents. The official added that these measures are part of a broader security review being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir.

Another senior security official said that security measures have been strengthened across the Kashmir Valley — from the northern to the southern regions — with enhanced vigilance, including drone surveillance and the additional deployment of forces.

Coffins of Victims Reach Srinagar Airport

The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to Srinagar airport early Wednesday morning.

Senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Government arrived at the airport to facilitate the return of the victims and stranded tourists to their respective home states.

This has been one of the deadliest terror attacks since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. However, the government has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the Pahalgam attack.

#TravelAdvisory



In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, 23rd April.



Details of the two flights are as under:

Srinagar to Delhi – 11:30 AM

Srinagar to Mumbai – 12:00 noon

Booking for… — Air India (@airindia) April 22, 2025

In light of the current situation, Air India has announced two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. The airline stated on social media that it will operate the additional flights on Wednesday, April 23 — one to Delhi at 11:30 AM and another to Mumbai at 12:00 noon. All other flights from Srinagar will operate as per their scheduled times.

Air India also announced free rebooking and full refund options for passengers traveling on these routes until April 30.

Reports said Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the arrangement of additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. The minister is also monitoring airfares to prevent price spikes and is continuously assessing the situation to meet additional travel requirements.