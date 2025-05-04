Amid provocative statements by politicians across the border following the Pahalgam massacre, Pakistani troops continued unprovoked firing at multiple locations across various sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the 10th consecutive day.

Indian troops are effectively retaliating against the unprovoked firing by the Pakistani Army.

"During the intervening night of May 3 and 4, 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K," said Jammu-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, adding, "The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately."

Border areas in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir—Baramulla, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu—have been affected by the continued firing from Pakistani troops targeting Indian posts.

As reported earlier, Pakistani troops intensified their attacks after the Government of India announced the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

In addition to suspending the Indus Water Treaty, the Government also launched a series of strong diplomatic and strategic countermeasures against Pakistan, which it holds responsible for supporting cross-border terrorism. India shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, halting bilateral movement, and withdrew the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. The Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and given one week to leave the country. India also announced the withdrawal of its corresponding defence staff from Islamabad.

Notably, on Saturday, Pakistan warned that it would attack India if any structure were built to divert water.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that his country would not hesitate to attack India if any attempt is made to block or divert water.

Firing Expands in Jammu Province

Initially, after the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistani forces began targeting Indian Army posts in north Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts. However, over the past four days, firing has expanded into Jammu province, including the districts of Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu.

For the past two days, Pakistani troops have intensified firing in the Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district and the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

Except for a few isolated incidents, the situation along the International Border from Kathua to the Chicken Neck area in the Akhnoor sector remains peaceful.

Fear-stricken border residents have already begun taking precautionary measures, such as cleaning and preparing their community and individual bunkers for potential emergencies.

This marks the 10th consecutive night of unprovoked firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir, amid heightened tensions following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, most of whom were tourists.