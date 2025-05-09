Apart from targeting vital defence installations in Jammu province, Pakistan also made an abortive attempt to attack the Army's ammunition depot in south Kashmir's Anantnag using drones.

This startling revelation was made by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah while speaking to media persons in the border town of Samba, Jammu, after meeting people affected by cross-border shelling.

Omar Abdullah said that Pakistan made two attempts to target critical installations in both Jammu and Kashmir regions. "The first attempt was made around 9 PM on May 8 to attack important installations in the Jammu region," he said, adding, "Another attempt was made at 4:30 this morning. Both attempts were foiled by our alert forces."

"Two back-to-back attempts by Pakistan to target vital installations in both regions amount to an escalation of tensions," he added.

The Chief Minister stated that for the first time since the 1971 war, Pakistan had tried to attack Jammu city, aiming at critical infrastructure, including Army formations and the airport. "There are reports that Pakistan also attempted to strike the Army's ammunition depot in Anantnag," he said.

"The most alarming part is that Pakistan tried to target civilians. Drones were used to attack Jammu city and other installations, but credit goes to our defence forces—they successfully shot down all the drones," he noted.

Escalation Won't Benefit Pakistan

Blaming Pakistan entirely for the current situation, Omar Abdullah said that terrorists, with Pakistan's support, committed a heinous crime by killing tourists in Pahalgam.

He emphasized that India had not initiated the escalation. "We didn't start this. Innocent people were killed in Pahalgam, and we had to respond. Pakistan is trying to escalate the situation, but such actions will not benefit them. They should lay down arms and choose de-escalation over provocation," he stated.

The Chief Minister, after interacting with residents affected by shelling, said that massive casualties had been reported in Poonch. "There has been extensive property damage, and many people are injured. I visited the injured in the hospital, where they are receiving treatment. One critically injured person was shifted to Chandigarh earlier this morning and has undergone surgery," he said.

When asked about medical and relief measures being provided to the injured and affected families, the Chief Minister said, "All possible support is being extended. We are providing three meals a day, tea, medical camps, ambulances—whatever is possible, we are doing our best."

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to inquire about the well-being of civilians injured in recent cross-border shelling incidents.