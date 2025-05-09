Jammu, known for its peace and natural beauty, witnessed an unwanted nightmare on May 8 with drones, sirens, and blackout. It was a hot night of May 2025, when suddenly there was a power outage. The entire city was plunged into darkness, and at the same time, some drones and missiles were seen hovering over the city.

As sirens wailed and the skies buzzed with hostile activity, the Indian Army responded swiftly, intercepting the threats and bringing the situation under control by morning. This harrowing night left the city sleepless, reminded citizens of the fragility of peace, and underscored the importance of unity in times of crisis.

Pakistan had tried missile and drone attacks on several important installations in Jammu. The first attempt was made to attack Jammu Airport situated at Satwari, but the same was foiled by alert forces.

The news spread like wildfire, and silence descended on the streets of the city. For people, this night was not only one of insomnia, but became a strange tale of fear, uncertainty, and hope.

The power went off at around 8 pm. The heat was already unbearable, and without a fan or cooler, the room began to feel like a tandoor. There were sounds of dogs barking on the streets outside, but human activity was completely at a standstill.

Citizens turned on their mobiles and radios to get authentic information as their televisions were not working due blackout. The news was reporting that Pakistan tried to attack military installations and other important places in Jammu, but the Indian Army immediately launched a retaliatory action. The air defence system had been activated to destroy drones and missiles. Still, the absence of electricity made the situation more frightening.

Sitting with their families, people lit candles. Elderly persons started telling the stories of the old days, especially during the 1965 and 1971 wars, perhaps to save us from fear. But the same question kept coming to people's minds again and again—are we safe? An anxious silence could be heard from the neighbours' houses, too. No one knew what the next moment would bring. In the silence of the night, the sound of sirens came from somewhere far away, which made our heartbeats beat faster.

At around five this morning, people started forming small gatherings outside their houses. People were watching news updates on their mobile phones. The news was that the Indian Army had foiled most of the attacks, but it would take time for the power supply to be restored. Meanwhile, the local administration appealed to the people to remain calm and stay indoors. Still, no one had sleep in their eyes.

Electricity supply was restored at 10 am today, but there were reports that the situation was under control. That night not only taught people the importance of unity, but also reminded us how fragile peace can be. As the sun rose, Jammu heaved a sigh of relief, but that night will forever remain a restless chapter in our memories.

As of Friday morning, the ground situation remained tense. Residents in Jammu reported loud blasts, blackout conditions, and the sound of fighter jets overhead. Emergency services have been put on high alert.