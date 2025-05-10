While intense shelling and repeated attempts by Pakistan to target key installations continued across various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior administrative officer and two other persons, including a minor from Bihar, were killed in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officer Raj Kumar Thappa, who was serving as the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) of Rajouri, lost his life after his residence was hit by a Pakistani shell during the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

Officials said that Thappa was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries before being admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri.

Reports further stated that two more bodies were received at GMC Rajouri, both of whom had also died as a result of the shelling.

The deceased are said to be residents of Bihar. One was a two-year-old boy, and the other a 35-year-old man. Both were reportedly killed after being hit by shelling in an industrial area in Rajouri district.

Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss and described Thappa's death as a "terrible loss of life."

"Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administrative Services. Just yesterday, he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district and attended the online meeting I chaired," Omar said in a post on X.

He added, "Today, the officer's residence was hit by Pakistani shelling as they targeted Rajouri town, killing our Additional District Development Commissioner, Shri Raj Kumar Thappa. I have no words to express my shock and sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace."

Pakistani drones sighted at 26 locations

Reports indicated that Pakistani drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets.

The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

"Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been given medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces," a defence spokesperson said.

"The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary," the spokesperson added.

Citizens, especially those in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.