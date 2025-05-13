After the announcement of a ceasefire with Pakistan, security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in various parts of the Kashmir Valley to eliminate terrorists active in the hinterland.

While a successful operation was carried out today in south Kashmir's Shopian district, posters have appeared in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir announcing a reward of Rs 20 lakh each for information about three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

The posters, pasted at several locations in the south Kashmir district, feature photographs of the three terrorists believed to have carried out the April 22 attack in the Baisaran meadows of the popular tourist resort.

The posters appeal to the public for any information about the terrorists and offer a reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible leads.

Written in Urdu, the posters urge people to assist in tracing the culprits, stating, "Those who killed the innocents have no place in our country."

On April 23, police officially announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralization of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Security agencies have released sketches of three suspects believed to be involved in the attack. Officials identified them as Pakistani nationals—Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha—who used code names Moosa, Yunus, and Asif, respectively. They are reportedly linked to previous terror-related incidents in Poonch.

Search Operations Launched to Dismantle Terror Infrastructure

In addition to intensified anti-terror operations across the Kashmir Valley, security forces have stepped up raids on Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathizers to dismantle the broader terror ecosystem.

Over the past 24 hours, raids have been carried out in different areas of Srinagar district targeting terrorist associates affiliated with banned outfits. These actions are part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Today, Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of the following individuals:

Noor Mohammad Sheikh, son of Late Gh Mohammad, resident of Kanimazar — involved in FIR No. 156/2023 under sections 7/25 Arms Act, 13, 23, 39 UAPA.

Waseem Tariq Matta, son of Tariq Ahmad, resident of Rampora — involved in FIR No. 46/2023 under sections 7/25 Arms Act, 4/5 Explosives Act, 18, 23, 38 UAPA (Police Station Chanpora).

Anjum Younis, daughter of Mohammad Younis, resident of Kenihama — involved in FIR No. 27/2021 under sections 302, 392, 7/27 Arms Act, 13, 16, 18, 20 UAPA (Police Station Nowgam).

Bilal Ahmad Lone, son of Ab Rehman, resident of Syedpora Eidgah — involved in FIR No. 51/2021 under sections 302, 147, 148, 149 RPC, 13 UAPA (Police Station Safakadal).

Faizyab Showkat Dewani, son of Showkat Ahmad, resident of Pater Masjid Zainakadal — involved in FIR No. 35/2022 under sections 505, 153-A, 153-B IPC, 13 UAPA (Police Station M.R. Gunj, Srinagar).

Bilal Lone alias Choonin, son of Ab Rahman Lone, resident of Saidpora Eidgah — involved in FIR No. 51/2021 (Nowhatta) and FIR No. 130/2016 (Safakadal) under various sections of the RPC and UAPA.

Manzoor Tola (released terrorist), son of Asadullah Tola, resident of Khane Sokta — involved in FIR No. 156/2023 under sections 13, 19, 39 UAPA (Police Station Safakadal).

Mohammad Ayoub Dar, son of Gh Mohammad Dar, resident of Reiteng Khanyar — involved in FIR No. 31/2024 under sections 7/25 Arms Act, 13, 18, 20, 23, 39 UAPA (Police Station Khanyar).

Mushtaq Ahmad Bachoon, son of Gh Mohi-ud-din Bachoon, resident of Kathidarwaza Rainawari — involved in FIR No. 31/2024 under similar sections of law (Police Station Khanyar).

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Late Gh Qadir, resident of Trehgam Kupwara (presently at Deviagan, Hawal) — involved in FIR No. 31/2024 (Police Station Khanyar).

Firdous Ahmad Dar, son of Gh Mohammad Dar, resident of Ibrahim Colony — involved in FIR No. 46/2023 under sections 7/25 Arms Act, 4/5 Explosives Act, 13, 23, 38 UAPA (Police Station Chanpora).

The searches were conducted in accordance with legal procedures, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, under the supervision of J&K Police officers.

These raids aimed to seize arms, incriminating documents, digital devices, and other materials as part of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and prevent any conspiratorial or terrorist activities against national security.

This decisive action by J&K Police reflects a broader effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in anti-national and criminal activities.